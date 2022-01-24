Probate Litigation Law Firm RMO LLP Elevates Two Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that it has elevated two of its attorneys. David Greco, who runs the firm's San Diego office, has been elevated to Partner and named Chair of the firm's Probate Appeals group, and Meghan Glaspy has been elevated to Managing Attorney of its Orange County, California office.

"David and Meghan consistently have demonstrated their leadership at the firm as well as in their legal professional and local communities," said firm Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. "Their promotions serve to acknowledge the confidence we have in their ability to lead from our core values and serve the needs of the firm and the needs of our clients."

Greco helped launch RMO's San Diego office in 2018. He represents beneficiaries, as well as professional and corporate fiduciaries in contested trust and probate estate litigation and contested conservatorship matters, as well as probate appeals and related estate administration issues. Greco's successful probate appeal practice lead the firm also to name him as Chair of the firm's Probate Appeals group.

Greco serves as the Chair of the San Diego County Bar Association's Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section. He is an active member of the Professional Fiduciary Association of California and the Tom Homann Law Association. Greco is also a guest lecturer at the University of San Diego School of Law and the University of San Diego School of Law.

Prior to joining RMO, Greco worked for the California Court of Appeal, the California Attorney General's Office, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he was a member of the San Diego Law Review.

Glaspy leads the firm's Orange County, California office. Having previously served as a Deputy District Attorney, she brings extensive trial experience and has worked closely with clients through complex and emotionally charged disputes. Glaspy brings that experience to RMO where she focuses her practice on probate disputes, including will and trust contests, breach of fiduciary duty claims, financial elder abuse protection and contested conservatorships, representing beneficiaries as well as individual, professional and corporate fiduciaries.

Glaspy graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a B.A. in Literature and English. She studied law at Georgetown University Law Center, where she was a published author in the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation of contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

