Accounting Seed Announces New CEO and Expands Leadership Team Leading SaaS Accounting and ERP Platform announces appointment of former Insureon executive as CEO, announces new leadership positions to focus on company growth

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, the leading SaaS and ERP accounting platform built on Salesforce, has appointed a new CEO and created new positions on its senior leadership team. The move highlights the company's investment in accelerating growth.

"I'm honored to be entrusted to drive the next phase of growth and extend our leadership position in the market."

Today the company announced Steve Lorenc, a former Insureon executive with more than two decades of technology, SaaS and leadership experience, has been named CEO. Lorenc will be joined by Corey Kleinbauer, most recently VP of Midmarket & SMB Sales at SAS, and Kate Reefe, former VP of Growth Marketing at Assembly Legal with over 15 years of tech and SaaS experience.

The move follows a spate of appointments to recently created roles, including Ryan Sieve, a former Salesforce executive who joined as Chief Technology Officer, and Brian Wai, a former Financial Planning and Analysis leader at Surescripts, as VP of Finance and Accounting.

Lorenc brings a strong background in software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and the customer segments served by Accounting Seed.

Most recently Lorenc served as Chief Product Officer at Insureon, the leading small business insurance marketplace in the U.S. He led the teams responsible for product strategy, new product development, commercial technology, and strategic growth, and also worked to transition and accelerate overall growth, solidifying its position as #1 in the market. Earlier, he held numerous positions in leading SaaS organizations, including EVP of Product, Technology and Operations at SPINS and SVP of Sales & Marketing at AdGooroo.

"Accounting Seed has made impressive accomplishments over the past several years, and I'm honored to be entrusted to drive the next phase of growth and extend our leadership position in the market," Lorenc stated. "The added firepower to the leadership team with the additions of Kate, Corey, Ryan, and Brian will help us to accelerate our scale as we meet our growing business demand."

Founder and CEO Tony Zorc, who led and grew the company from start-up to an award-winning and recognized SaaS Accounting platform, led the search process and will transition to a Board role in February. Ten-year veteran COO Caroline Beatson will continue in her role with the company.

"I'm proud of the work we've done over the last 12 years," Zorc said. "I'm thrilled with the team, our culture and the innovation we've created in the Accounting SaaS market. When I made the decision to transition into my next endeavor, I wanted to build a leadership team that could help us set the stage for another 12 years of scaling. I've had the pleasure of getting to know Steve over the last few months and am confident his leadership, passion for our mission, and deep experience are the perfect fit to support Accounting Seed's accelerating growth."

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded by a former CPA and former CFO who believed in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce Platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit www.accountingseed.com.

