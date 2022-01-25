Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2021 Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2021. "Our 2021 performance reflects continued strength across all segments of our business. Guided by Our Credo, I am honored to assume the role of CEO, leading our global teams in continuing our work to deliver life-changing solutions to consumers, patients, and health care providers" said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong results, financial profile, and innovative pipeline we are well positioned for success in 2022 and beyond."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q4
Full Year
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Reported Sales
$ 24,804
$ 22,475
10.4%
$ 93,775
$ 82,584
13.6%
Net Earnings
4,736
1,738
172.5%
20,878
14,714
41.9%
EPS (diluted)
$ 1.77
$ 0.65
172.3%
$ 7.81
$ 5.51
41.7%
Q4
Full Year
Non-GAAP*($ in Millions, except EPS)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
11.6%
12.2%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
12.3%
12.8%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
5,678
4,965
14.4%
26,195
21,433
22.2%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$ 2.13
$ 1.86
14.5%
$ 9.80
$ 8.03
22.0%
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$ 12,163
$ 11,809
3.0%
3.0
-
3.1
International
12,641
10,666
18.5%
21.2
(2.7)
22.4
Worldwide
$ 24,804
$ 22,475
10.4%
11.6
(1.2)
12.3
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
U.S.
$ 47,156
$ 43,133
9.3%
9.3
-
9.5
International
46,619
39,451
18.2%
15.3
2.9
16.6
Worldwide
$ 93,775
$ 82,584
13.6%
12.2
1.4
12.8
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
Q4
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Consumer Health
$ 3,657
$ 3,618
1.1%
1.8
(0.7)
2.9
Pharmaceutical
14,288
12,268
16.5%
17.9
(1.4)
18.6
Medical Devices
6,859
6,589
4.1%
5.3
(1.2)
5.6
Worldwide
$ 24,804
$ 22,475
10.4%
11.6
(1.2)
12.3
Full Year
% Change
($ in Millions)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Consumer Health
$ 14,635
$ 14,053
4.1%
2.8
1.3
3.8
Pharmaceutical
52,080
45,572
14.3%
13.1
1.2
13.6
Medical Devices
27,060
22,959
17.9%
16.2
1.7
16.8
Worldwide
$ 93,775
$ 82,584
13.6%
12.2
1.4
12.8
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: values may have been rounded
FULL YEAR 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 3.8%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products including TYLENOL analgesics and digestive health, in addition to NEUTROGENA and AVEENO products in Skin Health / Beauty primarily due to COVID-19 market recovery. The growth was partially offset by external supply constraints mainly impacting Skin Health / Beauty.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 13.6%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 16.8%*, driven primarily by the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts and the associated deferral of medical procedures in the prior year across all of our businesses including Surgery, Interventional Solutions, Vision and Orthopaedics.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
Regulatory
European Commission Approves BYANNLI® (6-monthly Paliperidone Palmitate; PP6M) for the Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults
U.S. FDA Approves DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in Combination with Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse
Janssen EMEA Receives Conditional Marketing Authorisation for RYBREVANT®
(amivantamab), the First Treatment Approved for Patients with Advanced NonSmall Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations After Failure of Platinum-Based Therapy
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Authorized for Emergency Use by U.S. FDA
World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) Interim Recommendation Supports Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine as a Booster
Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for a Booster Shot of its COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA Approves Two New Indications for XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) to Help Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients
U.S. FDA Approves New MENTOR® MemoryGel BOOST™ Breast Implant1
Regulatory
Janssen Seeks Approval of IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) in a Fixed-Duration Regimen for Patients with Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) (EU)
Janssen Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Teclistamab for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Other
Johnson & Johnson Announces Plans to Accelerate Innovation, Serve Patients and Consumers, and Unlock Value through Intent to Separate Consumer Health Business
Johnson & Johnson Appoints Senior Leaders to Executive Committee
Johnson & Johnson announces significant progress towards its climate goals – 100% renewable electricity for all sites in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2023
Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Further Enable its Digital Surgery Solutions1
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses
Johnson & Johnson Enters into Agreement to Provide its Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine for the World's Most Vulnerable People through Novel Humanitarian Buffer
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 85 Percent Effectiveness against Hospitalization in South Africa when Omicron was Dominant
1Subsequent to the quarter
FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
January 2022
(ex. COVID Vx)
January 2022
(COVID Vx)
January 2022
(incl. COVID Vx)
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year
6.5% – 7.5%
7.0% – 8.5%
Operational Sales2
Change vs. Prior Year
$97.3B – $98.3B
6.5% – 7.5%
$3.0B - $3.5B
$100.3B – $101.8B
7.0% – 8.5%
Estimated Reported Sales3
Change vs. Prior Year
$95.9B - $96.9B
5.0% – 6.0%
$3.0B - $3.5B
$98.9B - $100.4B
5.5% – 7.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$10.60 - $10.80
8.2% – 10.2%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$10.40 - $10.60
6.1% – 8.2%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2022 = $1.14 (Illustrative purposes only)
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: % may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly-results.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Consumer Health
U.S.
$ 1,529
1,509
1.3
%
1.3
-
$ 6,516
6,362
2.4
%
2.4
-
International
2,128
2,109
0.9
2.1
(1.2)
8,119
7,691
5.6
3.1
2.5
3,657
3,618
1.1
1.8
(0.7)
14,635
14,053
4.1
2.8
1.3
Pharmaceutical
U.S.
7,418
7,116
4.2
4.2
-
27,954
25,735
8.6
8.6
-
International
6,870
5,152
33.4
36.9
(3.5)
24,126
19,837
21.6
18.8
2.8
14,288
12,268
16.5
17.9
(1.4)
52,080
45,572
14.3
13.1
1.2
Medical Devices
U.S.
3,216
3,184
1.0
1.0
-
12,686
11,036
14.9
14.9
-
International
3,643
3,405
7.0
9.3
(2.3)
14,374
11,923
20.6
17.3
3.3
6,859
6,589
4.1
5.3
(1.2)
27,060
22,959
17.9
16.2
1.7
U.S.
12,163
11,809
3.0
3.0
-
47,156
43,133
9.3
9.3
-
International
12,641
10,666
18.5
21.2
(2.7)
46,619
39,451
18.2
15.3
2.9
Worldwide
$ 24,804
22,475
10.4
%
11.6
(1.2)
$ 93,775
82,584
13.6
%
12.2
1.4
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
2021
2020
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$ 12,163
11,809
3.0
%
3.0
-
$ 47,156
43,133
9.3
%
9.3
-
Europe
6,925
5,271
31.4
34.7
(3.3)
23,594
18,980
24.3
20.7
3.6
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,459
1,404
3.9
5.0
(1.1)
5,750
5,335
7.8
7.3
0.5
Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,257
3,991
6.6
9.0
(2.4)
17,275
15,136
14.1
11.4
2.7
International
12,641
10,666
18.5
21.2
(2.7)
46,619
39,451
18.2
15.3
2.9
Worldwide
$ 24,804
22,475
10.4
%
11.6
(1.2)
$ 93,775
82,584
13.6
%
12.2
1.4
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
FOURTH QUARTER
2021
2020
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 24,804
100.0
$ 22,475
100.0
10.4
Cost of products sold
7,955
32.1
7,814
34.8
1.8
Gross Profit
16,849
67.9
14,661
65.2
14.9
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
7,154
28.9
6,457
28.7
10.8
Research and development expense
4,720
19.0
4,032
17.9
17.1
In-process research and development
0
0.0
37
0.2
Interest (income) expense, net
47
0.2
74
0.3
Other (income) expense, net
9
0.0
2,354
10.5
Restructuring
83
0.3
60
0.3
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
4,836
19.5
1,647
7.3
193.6
Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income
100
0.4
(91)
(0.4)
(209.9)
Net earnings
$ 4,736
19.1
$ 1,738
7.7
172.5
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 1.77
$ 0.65
172.3
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,670.2
2,669.2
Effective tax rate
2.1
%
(5.5)
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 6,339
25.6
$ 5,601
24.9
13.2
Net earnings
$ 5,678
22.9
$ 4,965
22.1
14.4
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 2.13
$ 1.86
14.5
Effective tax rate
10.4
%
11.4
%
(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
TWELVE MONTHS
2021
2020
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 93,775
100.0
$ 82,584
100.0
13.6
Cost of products sold
29,855
31.8
28,427
34.4
5.0
Gross Profit
63,920
68.2
54,157
65.6
18.0
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
24,659
26.3
22,084
26.8
11.7
Research and development expense
14,714
15.7
12,159
14.7
21.0
In-process research and development
900
1.0
181
0.2
Interest (income) expense, net
130
0.1
90
0.1
Other (income) expense, net
489
0.5
2,899
3.5
Restructuring
252
0.3
247
0.3
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
22,776
24.3
16,497
20.0
38.1
Provision for taxes on income
1,898
2.0
1,783
2.2
6.4
Net earnings
$ 20,878
22.3
$ 14,714
17.8
41.9
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 7.81
$ 5.51
41.7
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,674.0
2,670.7
Effective tax rate
8.3
%
10.8
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 30,464
32.5
$ 25,428
30.8
19.8
Net earnings
$ 26,195
27.9
$ 21,433
26.0
22.2
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 9.80
$ 8.03
22.0
Effective tax rate
14.0
%
15.7
%
(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Fourth Quarter
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$4,736
$1,738
$20,878
$14,714
Pre-tax Adjustments
Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,121
1,234
4,697
4,660
Litigation expense, net
274
2,902
2,328
5,112
IPR&D
-
37
900
181
Restructuring related
140
85
473
448
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹
26
14
(478)
(1,073)
(Gains)/losses on securities
(198)
(373)
(533)
(547)
Medical Device Regulation
73
55
234
144
Consumer Health separation costs
67
-
67
-
Other
-
-
-
6
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 2
(184)
(606)
(1,281)
(1,608)
Tax legislation and other tax related
(377)
(121)
(1,090)
(604)
Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$5,678
$4,965
$26,195
$21,433
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,670.2
2,669.2
2,674.0
2,670.7
Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.13
$1.86
$9.80
$8.03
Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.18
$9.65
Notes:
1
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal of $1,148M related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.
2
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
1.1%
16.5%
4.1%
10.4%
U.S.
1.3%
4.2%
1.0%
3.0%
International
0.9%
33.4%
7.0%
18.5%
WW Currency
(0.7)
(1.4)
(1.2)
(1.2)
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
(1.2)
(3.5)
(2.3)
(2.7)
WW Operational
1.8%
17.9%
5.3%
11.6%
U.S.
1.3%
4.2%
1.0%
3.0%
International
2.1%
36.9%
9.3%
21.2%
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
0.3
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
0.5
0.2
Skin Health / Beauty
Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona
0.7
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
1.2
0.3
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.4
0.7
0.1
0.4
U.S.
0.6
0.0
0.2
0.1
International
0.3
1.7
0.0
0.8
WW Adjusted Operational
2.9%
18.6%
5.6%
12.3%
U.S.
1.9%
4.2%
1.2%
3.1%
International
3.6%
38.6%
9.8%
22.4%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
TWELVE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
4.1%
14.3%
17.9%
13.6%
U.S.
2.4%
8.6%
14.9%
9.3%
International
5.6%
21.6%
20.6%
18.2%
WW Currency
1.3
1.2
1.7
1.4
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
2.5
2.8
3.3
2.9
WW Operational
2.8%
13.1%
16.2%
12.2%
U.S.
2.4%
8.6%
14.9%
9.3%
International
3.1%
18.8%
17.3%
15.3%
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
0.5
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
1.0
0.3
Skin Health / Beauty
Dr. Ci Labo - Sedona
0.5
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
1.0
0.2
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.4
0.5
0.1
0.4
U.S.
0.6
0.0
0.4
0.2
International
0.3
1.4
0.0
0.8
WW Adjusted Operational
3.8%
13.6%
16.8%
12.8%
U.S.
3.0%
8.6%
15.3%
9.5%
International
4.4%
20.2%
18.3%
16.6%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)
OTC
US
$ 633
543
16.8%
16.8%
-
$ 2,594
2,460
5.4%
5.4%
-
Intl
740
642
15.1%
14.9%
0.2%
2,634
2,364
11.4%
6.9%
4.5%
WW
1,373
1,185
15.9%
15.8%
0.1%
5,227
4,824
8.4%
6.2%
2.2%
SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
US
538
583
-7.8%
-7.8%
-
2,400
2,350
2.1%
2.1%
-
Intl
546
594
-8.2%
-6.4%
-1.8%
2,141
2,100
1.9%
-0.3%
2.2%
WW
1,084
1,177
-8.0%
-7.1%
-0.9%
4,541
4,450
2.0%
1.0%
1.0%
ORAL CARE
US
159
173
-8.2%
-8.2%
-
637
683
-6.7%
-6.7%
-
Intl
246
264
-7.2%
-5.5%
-1.7%
1,008
958
5.1%
2.8%
2.3%
WW
405
437
-7.6%
-6.5%
-1.1%
1,645
1,641
0.2%
-1.2%
1.4%
BABY CARE
US
90
97
-7.5%
-7.5%
-
378
376
0.5%
0.5%
-
Intl
309
310
-0.3%
1.3%
-1.6%
1,188
1,141
4.1%
3.7%
0.4%
WW
399
407
-2.0%
-0.8%
-1.2%
1,566
1,517
3.2%
2.9%
0.3%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US
4
3
14.1%
14.1%
-
13
13
-1.6%
-1.6%
-
Intl
230
234
-1.8%
1.2%
-3.0%
905
888
1.8%
2.0%
-0.2%
WW
233
237
-1.6%
1.3%
-2.9%
917
901
1.8%
1.9%
-0.1%
WOUND CARE / OTHER
US
106
110
-4.2%
-4.2%
-
495
480
3.1%
3.1%
-
Intl
57
65
-9.6%
-10.2%
0.6%
243
240
1.7%
-2.7%
4.4%
WW
164
175
-6.2%
-6.4%
0.2%
739
720
2.6%
1.2%
1.4%
TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
US
1,529
1,509
1.3%
1.3%
-
6,516
6,362
2.4%
2.4%
-
Intl
2,128
2,109
0.9%
2.1%
-1.2%
8,119
7,691
5.6%
3.1%
2.5%
WW
$ 3,657
3,618
1.1%
1.8%
-0.7%
$ 14,635
14,053
4.1%
2.8%
1.3%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
IMMUNOLOGY
US
$ 2,912
2,845
2.4%
2.4%
-
$ 10,843
10,175
6.6%
6.6%
-
Intl
1,443
1,261
14.5%
17.9%
-3.4%
5,907
4,880
21.0%
17.7%
3.3%
WW
4,355
4,105
6.1%
7.1%
-1.0%
16,750
15,055
11.3%
10.2%
1.1%
REMICADE
US
511
656
-22.2%
-22.2%
-
2,019
2,508
-19.5%
-19.5%
-
US Exports (4)
39
25
53.5%
53.5%
-
236
346
-31.9%
-31.9%
-
Intl
214
220
-2.3%
-2.4%
0.1%
935
893
4.8%
0.4%
4.4%
WW
764
901
-15.2%
-15.2%
0.0%
3,190
3,747
-14.9%
-15.9%
1.0%
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
287
315
-8.9%
-8.9%
-
1,127
1,155
-2.4%
-2.4%
-
Intl
271
261
3.6%
8.4%
-4.8%
1,148
1,088
5.5%
4.1%
1.4%
WW
559
576
-3.2%
-1.0%
-2.2%
2,276
2,243
1.4%
0.8%
0.6%
STELARA
US
1,542
1,572
-1.9%
-1.9%
-
5,938
5,240
13.3%
13.3%
-
Intl
792
672
17.9%
21.7%
-3.8%
3,196
2,467
29.6%
25.9%
3.7%
WW
2,334
2,244
4.0%
5.1%
-1.1%
9,134
7,707
18.5%
17.3%
1.2%
TREMFYA
US
528
276
90.9%
90.9%
-
1,503
926
62.3%
62.3%
-
Intl
165
105
56.9%
61.8%
-4.9%
624
421
48.2%
44.0%
4.2%
WW
693
382
81.5%
82.8%
-1.3%
2,127
1,347
57.9%
56.5%
1.4%
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
6
-
*
*
-
21
-
*
*
-
Intl
0
2
*
*
*
3
11
-73.3%
-74.6%
1.3%
WW
6
2
*
*
*
24
11
*
*
*
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
614
470
30.8%
30.8%
-
2,249
1,735
29.7%
29.7%
-
Intl
1,824
442
*
*
-3.0%
3,612
1,839
96.3%
93.4%
2.9%
WW
2,437
912
*
*
-1.5%
5,861
3,574
64.0%
62.5%
1.5%
COVID-19 VACCINE
US
213
-
*
*
-
634
-
*
*
-
Intl
1,405
-
*
*
-
1,751
-
*
*
-
WW
1,619
-
*
*
-
2,385
-
*
*
-
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
10
11
-15.8%
-15.8%
-
41
44
-7.6%
-7.6%
-
Intl
220
236
-6.8%
-3.3%
-3.5%
953
920
3.6%
0.4%
3.2%
WW
230
248
-7.2%
-3.9%
-3.3%
994
964
3.1%
0.0%
3.1%
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US
380
433
-12.2%
-12.2%
-
1,508
1,587
-4.9%
-4.9%
-
Intl
135
136
-0.1%
3.0%
-3.1%
575
597
-3.6%
-6.0%
2.4%
WW
515
569
-9.3%
-8.5%
-0.8%
2,083
2,184
-4.6%
-5.2%
0.6%
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
11
25
-55.9%
-55.9%
-
66
104
-36.0%
-36.0%
-
Intl
63
71
-10.9%
-10.0%
-0.9%
333
323
3.0%
-0.1%
3.1%
WW
74
96
-22.9%
-22.2%
-0.7%
399
427
-6.5%
-8.9%
2.4%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
NEUROSCIENCE
US
899
806
11.4%
11.4%
-
3,347
3,091
8.3%
8.3%
-
Intl
894
892
0.2%
3.2%
-3.0%
3,664
3,457
6.0%
3.9%
2.1%
WW
1,793
1,698
5.5%
7.1%
-1.6%
7,011
6,548
7.1%
5.9%
1.2%
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
55
33
68.1%
68.1%
-
172
183
-5.8%
-5.8%
-
Intl
123
120
3.2%
6.0%
-2.8%
495
439
12.8%
10.1%
2.7%
WW
178
153
17.2%
19.4%
-2.2%
667
622
7.3%
5.4%
1.9%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
US
668
610
9.5%
9.5%
-
2,550
2,314
10.2%
10.2%
-
Intl
361
355
1.5%
5.0%
-3.5%
1,472
1,339
10.0%
6.9%
3.1%
WW
1,029
965
6.5%
7.8%
-1.3%
4,022
3,653
10.1%
9.0%
1.1%
RISPERDAL CONSTA
US
77
76
2.3%
2.3%
-
287
296
-2.9%
-2.9%
-
Intl
63
92
-30.3%
-26.4%
-3.9%
305
346
-11.8%
-13.1%
1.3%
WW
140
167
-15.6%
-13.4%
-2.2%
592
642
-7.7%
-8.4%
0.7%
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
99
88
11.7%
11.7%
-
338
298
13.3%
13.3%
-
Intl
346
326
6.2%
8.6%
-2.4%
1,391
1,334
4.3%
3.2%
1.1%
WW
445
414
7.4%
9.2%
-1.8%
1,729
1,632
6.0%
5.0%
1.0%
ONCOLOGY
US
1,594
1,469
8.5%
8.5%
-
5,958
5,092
17.0%
17.0%
-
Intl
2,184
1,965
11.1%
15.2%
-4.1%
8,590
7,275
18.1%
15.3%
2.8%
WW
3,778
3,434
10.0%
12.3%
-2.3%
14,548
12,367
17.6%
16.0%
1.6%
DARZALEX
US
867
692
25.3%
25.3%
-
3,169
2,232
42.0%
42.0%
-
Intl
778
561
38.9%
43.5%
-4.6%
2,854
1,958
45.8%
42.6%
3.2%
WW
1,645
1,253
31.4%
33.4%
-2.0%
6,023
4,190
43.8%
42.3%
1.5%
ERLEADA
US
235
176
33.4%
33.4%
-
813
583
39.3%
39.3%
-
Intl
149
64
*
*
*
478
176
*
*
*
WW
384
241
59.8%
61.3%
-1.5%
1,291
760
70.0%
68.7%
1.3%
IMBRUVICA
US
436
492
-11.3%
-11.3%
-
1,747
1,821
-4.0%
-4.0%
-
Intl
626
625
0.0%
3.4%
-3.4%
2,622
2,307
13.6%
10.4%
3.2%
WW
1,062
1,117
-5.0%
-3.1%
-1.9%
4,369
4,128
5.8%
4.1%
1.7%
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
23
89
-74.2%
-74.2%
-
119
373
-68.1%
-68.1%
-
Intl
525
533
-1.4%
3.1%
-4.5%
2,178
2,097
3.9%
1.5%
2.4%
WW
548
622
-11.8%
-7.9%
-3.9%
2,297
2,470
-7.0%
-9.0%
2.0%
OTHER ONCOLOGY
US
34
20
64.7%
64.7%
-
110
83
31.7%
31.7%
-
Intl
106
183
-42.0%
-39.2%
-2.8%
458
738
-37.9%
-38.7%
0.8%
WW
140
202
-31.3%
-28.8%
-2.5%
568
821
-30.8%
-31.5%
0.7%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
587
592
-0.7%
-0.7%
-
2,365
2,133
10.9%
10.9%
-
Intl
264
273
-3.6%
0.8%
-4.4%
1,085
1,015
6.9%
5.5%
1.4%
WW
851
865
-1.6%
-0.2%
-1.4%
3,450
3,148
9.6%
9.2%
0.4%
OPSUMIT
US
286
279
2.0%
2.0%
-
1,147
1,008
13.7%
13.7%
-
Intl
162
173
-6.1%
-1.7%
-4.4%
672
631
6.6%
5.1%
1.5%
WW
448
452
-1.1%
0.6%
-1.7%
1,819
1,639
11.0%
10.4%
0.6%
UPTRAVI
US
264
263
0.0%
0.0%
-
1,056
955
10.5%
10.5%
-
Intl
46
38
21.9%
24.7%
-2.8%
181
138
31.1%
27.0%
4.1%
WW
310
301
2.7%
3.1%
-0.4%
1,237
1,093
13.1%
12.6%
0.5%
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
38
49
-20.1%
-20.1%
-
163
169
-3.7%
-3.7%
-
Intl
56
63
-12.2%
-6.6%
-5.6%
232
247
-5.9%
-5.4%
-0.5%
WW
94
112
-15.6%
-12.4%
-3.2%
395
416
-5.0%
-4.7%
-0.3%
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US
813
935
-13.1%
-13.1%
-
3,192
3,509
-9.0%
-9.0%
-
Intl
261
317
-17.8%
-16.0%
-1.8%
1,268
1,369
-7.4%
-10.9%
3.5%
WW
1,074
1,253
-14.3%
-13.8%
-0.5%
4,460
4,878
-8.6%
-9.6%
1.0%
XARELTO
US
644
629
2.5%
2.5%
-
2,438
2,345
4.0%
4.0%
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WW
644
629
2.5%
2.5%
-
2,438
2,345
4.0%
4.0%
-
INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
US
59
159
-63.1%
-63.1%
-
308
564
-45.4%
-45.4%
-
Intl
60
58
3.8%
4.5%
-0.7%
254
231
9.9%
5.4%
4.5%
WW
120
217
-45.1%
-44.9%
-0.2%
563
795
-29.3%
-30.6%
1.3%
PROCRIT / EPREX
US
55
62
-12.8%
-12.8%
-
223
277
-19.7%
-19.7%
-
Intl
58
66
-13.0%
-11.7%
-1.3%
256
274
-6.8%
-10.1%
3.3%
WW
113
129
-12.9%
-12.2%
-0.7%
479
552
-13.3%
-14.9%
1.6%
OTHER
US
55
85
-35.6%
-35.6%
-
223
323
-31.0%
-31.0%
-
Intl
143
194
-25.9%
-23.8%
-2.1%
758
864
-12.2%
-15.5%
3.3%
WW
198
278
-28.9%
-27.4%
-1.5%
981
1,186
-17.3%
-19.7%
2.4%
TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
US
7,418
7,116
4.2%
4.2%
-
27,954
25,735
8.6%
8.6%
-
Intl
6,870
5,152
33.4%
36.9%
-3.5%
24,126
19,837
21.6%
18.8%
2.8%
WW
$ 14,288
12,268
16.5%
17.9%
-1.4%
$ 52,080
45,572
14.3%
13.1%
1.2%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
US
$ 483
433
11.6%
11.6%
-
1,836
1,452
26.4%
26.4%
-
Intl
536
460
16.5%
18.8%
-2.3%
2,135
1,594
34.0%
29.8%
4.2%
WW
1,019
893
14.1%
15.3%
-1.2%
3,971
3,046
30.4%
28.2%
2.2%
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
1,305
1,352
-3.5%
-3.5%
-
5,126
4,779
7.3%
7.3%
-
Intl
851
839
1.5%
3.9%
-2.4%
3,462
2,984
16.0%
12.1%
3.9%
WW
2,155
2,191
-1.6%
-0.7%
-0.9%
8,588
7,763
10.6%
9.1%
1.5%
HIPS
US
229
229
0.4%
0.4%
-
883
793
11.4%
11.4%
-
Intl
151
143
4.9%
6.5%
-1.6%
602
487
23.6%
18.9%
4.7%
WW
380
372
2.1%
2.7%
-0.6%
1,485
1,280
16.0%
14.3%
1.7%
KNEES
US
208
216
-4.2%
-4.2%
-
787
743
5.9%
5.9%
-
Intl
135
129
4.6%
6.5%
-1.9%
538
427
26.1%
21.7%
4.4%
WW
342
345
-0.9%
-0.2%
-0.7%
1,325
1,170
13.3%
11.7%
1.6%
TRAUMA
US
467
454
2.8%
2.8%
-
1,819
1,648
10.4%
10.4%
-
Intl
261
268
-2.4%
0.7%
-3.1%
1,066
966
10.4%
7.1%
3.3%
WW
728
722
0.9%
2.0%
-1.1%
2,885
2,614
10.4%
9.2%
1.2%
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
US
401
453
-11.4%
-11.4%
-
1,637
1,595
2.6%
2.6%
-
Intl
304
299
2.0%
4.3%
-2.3%
1,256
1,104
13.8%
9.9%
3.9%
WW
706
752
-6.1%
-5.2%
-0.9%
2,893
2,699
7.2%
5.6%
1.6%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
FOURTH QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2021
2020
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
SURGERY
US
986
1,002
-1.7%
-1.7%
-
3,867
3,249
19.0%
19.0%
-
Intl
1,527
1,427
7.0%
8.7%
-1.7%
5,945
4,983
19.3%
15.6%
3.7%
WW
2,513
2,429
3.5%
4.4%
-0.9%
9,812
8,232
19.2%
17.0%
2.2%
ADVANCED
US
457
456
0.5%
0.5%
-
1,761
1,535
14.9%
14.9%
-
Intl
735
660
11.2%
12.6%
-1.4%
2,861
2,304
24.1%
20.0%
4.1%
WW
1,192
1,116
6.8%
7.6%
-0.8%
4,622
3,839
20.4%
18.0%
2.4%
GENERAL
US
528
546
-3.4%
-3.4%
-
2,105
1,714
22.7%
22.7%
-
Intl
793
767
3.4%
5.3%
-1.9%
3,085
2,679
15.2%
11.8%
3.4%
WW
1,321
1,312
0.6%
1.7%
-1.1%
5,190
4,392
18.1%
16.1%
2.0%
VISION
US
443
397
11.4%
11.4%
-
1,857
1,557
19.3%
19.3%
-
Intl
728
679
7.2%
10.8%
-3.6%
2,831
2,362
19.8%
18.8%
1.0%
WW
1,171
1,076
8.7%
11.0%
-2.3%
4,688
3,919
19.6%
19.0%
0.6%
CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US
316
289
9.4%
9.4%
-
1,398
1,213
15.2%
15.2%
-
Intl
518
507
1.9%
5.8%
-3.9%
2,043
1,781
14.7%
14.0%
0.7%
WW
833
796
4.6%
7.1%
-2.5%
3,440
2,994
14.9%
14.5%
0.4%
SURGICAL
US
126
108
16.8%
16.8%
-
459
344
33.5%
33.5%
-
Intl
211
172
22.9%
25.4%
-2.5%
788
581
35.7%
33.3%
2.4%
WW
338
280
20.5%
22.1%
-1.6%
1,248
925
34.9%
33.4%
1.5%
TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
US
3,216
3,184
1.0%
1.0%
-
12,686
11,036
14.9%
14.9%
-
Intl
3,643
3,405
7.0%
9.3%
-2.3%
14,374
11,923
20.6%
17.3%
3.3%
WW
$ 6,859
6,589
4.1%
5.3%
-1.2%
$ 27,060
22,959
17.9%
16.2%
1.7%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
