LAKEWOOD-AMEDEX APPOINTS TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Inc., a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical discovery and development company advancing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called Bisphosphocins®, today announced that two new directors have been appointed to its Board.

Thomas Pfisterer, who holds a senior management role at WILD Group Management AG, heading the Direct Investments activities of the WILD Family Investment Office since the beginning of 2015, has been elected to the Board of Directors. Mr. Pfisterer also serves on the boards of several biotech companies, including ADC Therapeutics, InSphero, Imvax, and Sermonix Pharmaceuticals. Previously, Mr. Pfisterer worked in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley Bank AG in Frankfurt, focusing on M&A and capital market transactions for German healthcare clients.

Douglas Manion, M.D., recently joined Arena Pharmaceuticals as Executive Director of Research and Development. Pfizer recently announced that it will acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Manion served as CEO of Kleo Pharmaceuticals, a private biotechnology company focused on innovative small molecule immunotherapeutics, from 2017 until its acquisition by Biohaven Holdings in January 2021. Previously Dr. Manion was Senior Vice President, Head of Specialty Development and Head R&D Japan and China at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). During his 11-year tenure at BMS, he held leadership roles overseeing global clinical research, clinical development, pharmacovigilance and biostatistics, across various therapeutic areas, including virology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, metabolic diseases, genetically-defined diseases and fibrosis. Dr. Manion's previous biopharmaceutical experience includes progressive leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Pharmaceuticals, and DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Peter B. Corr, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "It is important to have world class directors of the stature of Thomas Pfisterer and Doug Manion join our Board to help the company reach the next major stage of development. I look forward to both providing their expertise and insights to the Board of Directors."

Steve Parkinson, President and CEO of Lakewood-Amedex, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Thomas and Doug to the Board, and we look forward to working with them as we rapidly advance the company through the next important clinical trials over the next 18 months."

About Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of first-in-class antimicrobial and antifungal therapeutics called Bisphosphocins. The company's products and technology are covered by an extensive patent portfolio consisting of granted and/or issued patents and pending patent applications covering many major pharmaceutical markets. The company's lead therapeutic candidates are novel synthetic broad-spectrum antimicrobials proven to be effective in killing a wide range of Gram-positive, Gram-negative and antibiotic-resistant bacteria and all fungal strains tested. Nu-3 has already completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with infected diabetic foot ulcers. For more information, https://lakewoodamedex.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "expects," "potential," "suggests", "may", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements regarding our business, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" that involve risk and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contacts

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Lisa Sher

lsher@tiberend.com

Media

Dave Schemelia

dschemelia@tiberend.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Inc.