Molton Brown Expands Cloud Retail Strategy with OneView Unified Commerce <span class="legendSpanClass">Retail accelerators for point of sale, promotions, and inventory management derisk upgrade and create a path for SaaS unified commerce.</span>

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce , the leader in unified commerce SaaS solutions for omnichannel retailers, today announced that Molton Brown Ltd has completed its upgrade of OneView solutions across their U.K. and U.S. stores.

With uncompromising quality, Molton Brown has been awarded with a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (PRNewswire)

Responding to digitally savvy customers, OneView provides Molton Brown robust support for critical in-store experiences

Since Molton Brown turned to OneView for cloud and omnicommerce point of sale (POS) capabilities in 2018 to improve customer experiences, cloud capabilities have rapidly evolved, and customer preferences have dramatically shifted. As a result, Molton Brown has upgraded to OneView's fully serverless and headless SaaS unified commerce cloud to enable digital-to-store engagement with a single transaction engine powering checkout anywhere.

"With stores fully live on OneView's SaaS Unified Commerce Platform, our functionality and system performance across digital POS, inventory, promotions, and omnichannel customer engagement quickly benefited," said Molton Brown Vice President of Global Sales Channels & Strategic Development Anjun Murari . "Given the sharp rise in digitally savvy customers, OneView gives us the robust support we need for critical in-store experiences and the full range of touchpoints that allow frictionless digital-to-store interactions."

Aligned with goals to improve store operations that support exceptional customer experiences, Molton Brown utilizes OneView's full-function Omnichannel Point of Sale Accelerator combined with Inventory Management and Promotions to enable a streamlined and channel-agnostic customer journey. With real-time inventory availability, future plans include further omnichannel expansion in the areas of click-and-collect, loyalty and personalization.

"We are proud to have Molton Brown as a flagship customer providing critical insights that were instrumental in the execution of our SaaS-based omnichannel point of sale of the future," said OneView Commerce Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza . "Their successful move to the unified commerce cloud running all U.K. and U.S. stores validates our vision that agility and iteration are the foundation of next-generation retail SaaS solutions."

