Peak Support hires Stephen Lowe as Chief Information Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support is excited to announce that it has hired its first Chief Information Officer, Stephen Lowe.

Stephen brings more than 25 years of technology and security experience to Peak Support, much of it within the business process outsourcing industry. In his role as Chief Information Officer, Stephen will be responsible for leading Peak Support's internal technology and security functions.

"I am honored and beyond excited to be joining the amazing team at Peak Support," Stephen said. "When I first spoke with the leadership team, I was struck by the outstanding culture of the company as well as its massive growth curve. My entrepreneurial and BPO background will allow me to add immediate value to Peak Support and its clients."

Prior to his role at Peak Support, Stephen served as Global Vice President of Information Technology and Security for ResultsCX, a customer experience partner based in Florida. Before his time at ResultsCX, Stephen was the North American Director of IT and Security for Arvato Bertelsmann. Stephen also co-founded PCS Partners, which was the first wireless dealer in the nation to sign with MetroPCS in 2001 and had over 60 locations in the US.

"I am thrilled to bring a technology and security leader of Stephen's caliber to Peak Support," said Jonathan Steiman, Peak Support's CEO and founder. "He has deep experience in the business process outsourcing industry, but he's also an excellent fit with our people-first, entrepreneurial culture."

"Protecting our clients' data is our top priority," said Hannah Steiman, Peak Support's Chief Operating Officer. "Stephen brings the skills and experience we need to ensure that our technology and security functions are second to none."

"Stephen brings a wealth of experience in the BPO space. We are delighted to have him leading our technology and security functions as we move into our next phase of growth," said Chief Financial Officer, Danny Guterriez.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Peak Support is a rapidly growing services provider dedicated to providing exceptional support to high-growth companies. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, sales operations, and business process outsourcing. Our global delivery model enables us to provide service from the Philippines and the U.S.

We hire the best agents in the business and we are relentlessly dedicated to helping our clients succeed. In the last year, Peak Support surpassed 1,000 employees across the U.S and the Philippines and reached number 1,035 on the Inc. 5,000 list. Peak Support has been certified as a Great Place to Work, and was recognized as a Top Global BPO by Clutch.

