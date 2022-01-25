Prescryptive Is Named a Premier Partner by ConsenSys for Blockchain in Healthcare

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers, today announced that blockchain leader ConsenSys has named the company a premier partner for its expertise in the Quorum Blockchain Service (QBS). QBS is a permissioned blockchain based on Ethereum that gives enterprises the ability to grow and operate blockchain networks at scale. With blockchain, Prescryptive can place consumers at the center of their healthcare experience by enabling transparency and control of health plan data, prescription drug pricing and affordability options, better interactions with prescribers and pharmacists, and the ability to "own" their electronic prescriptions for the first time.

Prescryptive's use of QBS allows it to meet the needs of its fast-growing network of consumers, pharmacists, employers, and pharma partners. Blockchain helps to alleviate healthcare industry burdens around data, audit/reconciliation, and transparency while lowering costs and improving security. Today, Prescryptive's health intelligence platform connects hundreds of thousands of patients on its network of over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide via the platform's consumer mobile app, MyRx.io.

"Prescryptive was an early adopter of blockchain, showing an understanding of how the technology will transform the digital health landscape," said Marc Mercuri, SVP, Developers at ConsenSys. "The company brought the same level of expertise in how it approached and implemented QBS, which will power the next generation of blockchain networks. We are excited by our work with Prescryptive and by the advantages they will bring to the digital healthcare marketplace."

"Our goal in 2017 when we began building a new health intelligence platform on blockchain was to empower consumers with modern digital healthcare experiences," said Tony Little, Vice President of Product at Prescryptive. "Our work with ConsenSys has set the stage for the next evolution of services and capabilities utilizing Web3 innovations, driving tremendous levels of data transparency and financial savings across the industry."

