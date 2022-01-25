SinglePoint Inc. Provides Letter to Shareholders and 2022 Business Outlook <legend role="h2"><span>2022 poised to become the most significant growth year for the Company</span></legend>

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today provided the following letter to shareholders and business outlook for 2022:

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dear Shareholders,

I am writing to thank you for your support of the Company as I have made necessary changes to deliver consistent business growth with meaningful revenue and ultimately increased shareholder value. While we have accomplished a lot this year, our accomplishments have not been reflected in the overall value of the company, specifically the market cap which I believe is undervalued.

I am happy to share that 2022 is poised to become the most significant growth year for the Company. Our guidance for 2022—$20,000,000 revenue through our solar division—is on track. We have developed the people and processes to achieve this goal.

We are excited to report that BOX Pure Air successfully completed its first seven figure order. As we mentioned last week, achieving market penetration in the air purification vertical is truly an x-factor that is poised to generate $5,000,000 near-term and exponentially more long-term. To put this number in perspective, BOX Pure Air's first seven figure order was placed by a small school district in North Carolina, which we first approached in March 2020. The school sales cycle is multi-layered and requires persistence and patience. BOX Pure Air is pleased to report that it is moving forward in the sales cycle with several large school districts and individual schools. While capture is difficult to forecast, $121 billion in federal funding has been set aside for air purification in schools.

As we continue our growth through acquisition strategy, our announced transactions and transactions-in-discussion have been targeted to add $30-$50 million in revenue in 2022. As you know, we have transitioned from targeting startup businesses to identifying and acquiring businesses with both a history of success and management teams that are aligned with our mission, our goals, and our values.

We appreciate the continued support of our capital partners such as GHS, who was key to our successful restructure, and we look forward to the continuing dedication of our SinglePoint team members and the enthusiastic participation of our subsidiaries as we execute our growth strategy.

SinglePoint is committed to generating more revenue in 2022 than our companies have posted in their combined histories. To achieve this goal, I have defined robust revenue goals for our companies and set high expectations for our people. We have an extraordinary slate of leaders who have built competent and dedicated teams committed to aggressively pursuing our goals.

While 2021 could be characterized as the year of headwinds and seemingly impossible challenges, we successfully refined our focus, restructured our leadership teams, and executed strategies that streamlined processes and realized efficiencies. I am proud of our teams and partners who faced the year's challenges with courage and resolve, resulting in these incredible accomplishments:

Acquired premier solar lead generator EnergyWyze, LLC;

Rolled out artificial intelligence technology to further the touchless sales process;

Eliminated outstanding convertible notes;

Acquired Box Pure Air, LLC to sell AIRBOX, an american made, high-proficiency energy efficient air purification technology;

Secured initial and repeat school purchase orders of AIRBOX;

Qualified and listed on the OTCQB Exchange; and

Engaged and completed strategic review resulting in process-driven efficiencies, implementation of data-driven growth, and vertical integration of subsidiaries.

Engaging in a tough and honest assessment of our business, we developed a path forward that we believe will drive significant value and position SinglePoint as a market leader in the renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle markets with environmentally friendly products that deliver energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions.

We look forward to 2022 as a year of tailwinds. Tailwinds driven by consumers' needs and desires for more sustainable, environmentally friendly ways to produce energy and the present and growing demand for indoor air ventilation, airflow, and purification. Tailwinds driven by closing the appropriate accretive capital to finalize acquisitions, such as Boston Solar—a premier solar energy solution provider that aligns perfectly with our strategy. And tailwinds from our investment in people and processes, now paying dividends in sales, reputation, and future business.

SinglePoint is dedicated to empowering communities to have better environments both inside and outside through leveraging a portfolio of industry-leading renewable energy solutions. Now more than ever, there is a tremendous need for renewable energy solutions and healthier environments that make for better living. We believe we are well-positioned to address those needs and provide value to the market. We will continue to provide additional accretive products that improve quality of life both indoors and outside.

In addition to advancing our renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, we are committed to engaging with the industry and investment communities by actively participating in meetings and key conferences. We encourage you to stay up to date with our activities by visiting our website, singlepoint.com, and connecting with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

I am truly committed to continuing to build the company around our mission: harmonizing people and planet. Thank you for your continued support. Our future is bright. We are excited for what is to come!

Best,

Wil Ralston

CEO, SinglePoint, Inc.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

SING@jtcir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.