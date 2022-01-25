TOMORROW: Parents, Students, Education Advocates to Speak Up for School Choice at Florida Capitol Rally

TOMORROW: Parents, Students, Education Advocates to Speak Up for School Choice at Florida Capitol Rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When you say school… We say choice!" More than 400 students, parents, and educators will flock to the Florida State Capitol for cheers, student performances, and special guest speakers calling attention to school choice. The hour-long rally will be packed with upbeat student performances and keynote remarks from legislators, parents, students, and community leaders.

WHAT:

School Choice Day at the Capitol

WHO:

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.

Dr. Corey DeAngelis , national director of research at the American Federation for Children

Juliette Harrell , parent and recipient of the Family Empowerment Scholarship

400+ students, parents, and educators

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 26 at noon

WHERE:

The Capitol Courtyard, 400 S. Monroe St. in Tallahassee

The school choice rally and day at the capitol is planned by Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week