Atlas Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Atlas plans to host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to discuss the results.

NYSE:ATCO (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date of Conference Call: Thursday, February 17, 2022 Scheduled Time: 08:30 a.m. ET US/Canada Toll Free Dial-In: +1 (877) 246-9875 International Dial-In: +1 (707) 287-9353 Listen Only Toll-Free Dial in Number: +1 (888) 556-5741 Listen Only International Dial In Number: +1 (857) 270-6226 Conference ID: 1683949

To access the live webcast of the conference call, go to atlascorporation.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Events & Presentations" for the link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and accessible until March 3, 2022. The replay telephone numbers are as follows: US/Canada +1 (855) 859-2056 or

+1 (800) 585-8367 and International +1 (404) 537-3406, and the replay passcode is: 1683949.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd., are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Corp.