CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RECORD EARNINGS AND LAUNCHES NEW BANKING-AS-A-SERVICE INITIATIVE TO DRIVE MAINLAND EXPANSION

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year. Net income for the quarter was $22.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.80, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or EPS of $0.43, and net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $20.8 million, or EPS of $0.74. For the year, net income was $79.9 million, or EPS of $2.83, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or EPS of $1.32 for all of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $29.9 million and $105.7 million for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year, which represents the best pre-tax quarter and full year results since 2007.
Earnings Highlights
Balance Sheet Highlights
Asset Quality
Capital
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Conference Call
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; our ability to successfully implement our Banking-as-a-Service initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
except for per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income
$ 53,096
$ 56,086
$ 52,061
$ 49,804
$ 51,474
$ 211,047
$ 197,683
(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]
(7,692)
(2,635)
(3,443)
(821)
4,898
(14,591)
42,111
Total other operating income
11,566
10,253
10,530
10,711
14,057
43,060
45,198
Total other operating expense [1]
42,422
41,345
41,433
37,846
44,690
163,046
151,737
Income tax expense
7,605
6,814
5,887
5,452
3,772
25,758
11,760
Net income
22,327
20,815
18,714
18,038
12,171
79,894
37,273
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.80
$ 0.74
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
$ 0.43
$ 2.85
$ 1.33
Diluted earnings per common share
0.80
0.74
0.66
0.64
0.43
2.83
1.32
Dividends declared per common share
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.96
0.92
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (ROA) [2]
1.22 %
1.15 %
1.06 %
1.07 %
0.74 %
1.13 %
0.58 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]
16.05
14.82
13.56
13.07
8.87
14.38
6.85
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
7.61
7.79
7.84
8.19
8.29
7.85
8.47
Efficiency ratio [3]
65.61
62.32
66.20
62.54
68.20
64.16
62.47
Net interest margin (NIM) [2]
3.08
3.31
3.16
3.19
3.32
3.18
3.30
Dividend payout ratio [4]
31.25
32.43
36.36
35.94
53.49
33.92
69.70
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
Average loans, including loans held for sale
$ 5,073,069
$ 5,022,909
$ 5,110,820
$ 5,079,874
$ 5,034,717
$ 5,071,516
$ 4,855,169
Average interest-earning assets
6,890,829
6,761,643
6,606,779
6,305,786
6,202,228
6,643,193
6,015,166
Average assets
7,315,325
7,210,210
7,039,928
6,738,825
6,621,127
7,078,025
6,418,661
Average deposits
6,536,826
6,424,768
6,269,516
5,958,742
5,755,257
6,299,369
5,555,877
Average interest-bearing liabilities
4,407,612
4,221,073
4,253,382
4,161,453
4,163,396
4,288,041
4,070,923
Average shareholders' equity
556,462
561,606
552,102
551,976
548,663
555,600
543,919
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Leverage capital ratio
8.5 %
8.5 %
8.6 %
8.9 %
8.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.2
12.2
12.7
13.1
12.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.5
14.6
14.9
15.4
15.2
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
11.2
11.2
11.6
12.0
11.8
Central Pacific Bank
Leverage capital ratio
8.9
9.0
9.1
9.4
9.4
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.8
13.0
13.5
13.9
13.7
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.0
14.3
14.6
15.0
14.9
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.8
13.0
13.5
13.9
13.7
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 5,101,649
$ 5,045,797
$ 5,077,318
$ 5,137,849
$ 4,964,113
Total assets
7,419,089
7,298,231
7,178,481
6,979,265
6,594,583
Total deposits
6,639,158
6,515,863
6,397,159
6,208,950
5,796,118
Long-term debt
105,616
105,556
105,495
105,436
105,385
Total shareholders' equity
558,219
555,419
552,793
542,865
546,685
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
7.52 %
7.61 %
7.70 %
7.78 %
8.29 %
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1]
$ 68,097
$ 74,587
$ 77,781
$ 81,553
$ 83,269
Non-performing assets (NPA)
5,881
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
ACL to total loans [1]
1.33 %
1.48 %
1.53 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]
1.36 %
1.55 %
1.68 %
1.80 %
1.83 %
ACL to non-performing assets [1]
1,157.92 %
1,030.63 %
1,153.17 %
1,133.63 %
1,344.78 %
NPA to total assets
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.09 %
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
Book value per common share
$ 20.14
$ 19.84
$ 19.59
$ 19.19
$ 19.40
Closing market price per common share
28.17
25.68
26.06
26.68
19.01
[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities.
[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).
[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).
[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
TABLE 2
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 81,506
$ 108,669
$ 116,009
$ 93,358
$ 97,546
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
247,401
240,173
224,469
166,533
6,521
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
1,631,699
1,535,450
1,407,340
1,216,341
1,182,609
Equity securities, at fair value
—
1,593
1,578
1,435
1,351
Total investment securities
1,631,699
1,537,043
1,408,918
1,217,776
1,183,960
Loans held for sale
3,531
5,290
5,361
5,234
16,687
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,101,649
5,045,797
5,077,318
5,137,849
4,964,113
Less allowance for credit losses
68,097
74,587
77,781
81,553
83,269
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
5,033,552
4,971,210
4,999,537
5,056,296
4,880,844
Premises and equipment, net
80,354
80,190
76,740
72,599
65,278
Accrued interest receivable
16,709
17,110
19,014
19,440
20,224
Investment in unconsolidated entities
29,679
30,397
31,052
31,487
29,968
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Mortgage servicing rights
9,738
9,976
10,500
11,094
11,865
Bank-owned life insurance
169,148
167,961
167,289
167,110
163,161
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
7,964
7,952
8,149
8,155
8,237
Right of use lease asset
39,441
40,757
41,890
44,727
45,857
Other assets
68,367
81,503
69,553
85,456
64,435
Total assets
$ 7,419,089
$ 7,298,231
$ 7,178,481
$ 6,979,265
$ 6,594,583
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 2,291,246
$ 2,195,404
$ 2,203,806
$ 2,070,428
$ 1,790,269
Interest-bearing demand
1,415,277
1,372,626
1,341,280
1,237,574
1,174,888
Savings and money market
2,225,903
2,296,968
2,048,945
2,004,368
1,932,043
Time
706,732
650,865
803,128
896,580
898,918
Total deposits
6,639,158
6,515,863
6,397,159
6,208,950
5,796,118
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
22,000
Long-term debt
105,616
105,556
105,495
105,436
105,385
Lease liability
40,731
41,933
43,112
46,033
47,191
Other liabilities
75,317
79,412
79,874
75,933
77,156
Total liabilities
6,860,822
6,742,764
6,625,640
6,436,352
6,047,850
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, and 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020
433,263
436,957
440,854
443,505
442,635
Additional paid-in capital
98,073
97,279
96,182
95,721
94,842
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
34,843
22,916
10,831
628
(10,920)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(7,960)
(1,733)
4,926
3,011
20,128
Total shareholders' equity
558,219
555,419
552,793
542,865
546,685
Non-controlling interest
48
48
48
48
48
Total equity
558,267
555,467
552,841
542,913
546,733
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,419,089
$ 7,298,231
$ 7,178,481
$ 6,979,265
$ 6,594,583
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
TABLE 3
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 47,576
$ 51,104
$ 49,024
$ 46,074
$ 48,259
$ 193,778
$ 186,129
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
6,667
6,210
4,447
5,106
5,002
22,430
23,302
Tax-exempt investment securities
642
470
346
514
504
1,972
2,392
Dividend income on investment securities
21
18
18
18
18
75
69
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
86
105
61
10
4
262
46
Dividend income on FHLB stock
61
62
63
59
114
245
480
Total interest income
55,053
57,969
53,959
51,781
53,901
218,762
212,418
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand
104
101
93
86
105
384
510
Savings and money market
352
332
282
274
314
1,240
2,416
Time
478
428
498
588
813
1,992
7,489
Interest on short-term borrowings
—
—
—
2
65
2
718
Interest on long-term debt
1,023
1,022
1,025
1,027
1,130
4,097
3,602
Total interest expense
1,957
1,883
1,898
1,977
2,427
7,715
14,735
Net interest income
53,096
56,086
52,061
49,804
51,474
211,047
197,683
(Credit) provision for credit losses
(7,692)
(2,635)
(3,443)
(821)
4,898
(14,591)
42,111
Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses
60,788
58,721
55,504
50,625
46,576
225,638
155,572
Other operating income:
Mortgage banking income
1,902
1,327
1,533
2,970
5,434
7,732
13,682
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,800
1,637
1,443
1,478
1,560
6,358
6,234
Other service charges and fees
5,016
4,942
4,619
3,790
3,709
18,367
14,867
Income from fiduciary activities
1,283
1,292
1,269
1,231
1,113
5,075
4,829
Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
—
100
50
—
151
150
(201)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
946
540
1,210
797
1,219
3,493
3,803
Other
619
415
406
445
871
1,885
1,984
Total other operating income
11,566
10,253
10,530
10,711
14,057
43,060
45,198
Other operating expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,030
23,566
23,790
19,827
23,090
90,213
83,848
Net occupancy
4,129
4,185
4,055
3,764
4,011
16,133
15,162
Equipment
1,207
1,089
1,048
1,000
1,157
4,344
4,531
Communication expense
922
824
756
769
758
3,271
3,225
Legal and professional services
2,928
2,575
2,572
2,377
2,507
10,452
9,035
Computer software expense
3,125
2,998
3,398
3,783
3,625
13,304
12,717
Advertising expense
1,179
1,329
1,329
1,658
756
5,495
3,791
Other
5,902
4,779
4,485
4,668
8,786
19,834
19,428
Total other operating expense
42,422
41,345
41,433
37,846
44,690
163,046
151,737
Income before income taxes
29,932
27,629
24,601
23,490
15,943
105,652
49,033
Income tax expense
7,605
6,814
5,887
5,452
3,772
25,758
11,760
Net income
$ 22,327
$ 20,815
$ 18,714
$ 18,038
$ 12,171
$ 79,894
$ 37,273
Per common share data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.74
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
$ 0.43
$ 2.85
$ 1.33
Diluted earnings per share
0.80
0.74
0.66
0.64
0.43
2.83
1.32
Cash dividends declared
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.23
0.23
0.96
0.92
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
27,769,651
27,967,089
28,173,710
28,108,648
28,071,151
28,003,744
28,074,543
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
28,045,826
28,175,953
28,456,624
28,313,014
28,177,366
28,257,323
28,180,576
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 4
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$ 225,560
0.15 %
$ 86
$ 273,039
0.15 %
$ 105
$ 16,786
0.10 %
$ 4
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
Taxable
1,469,711
1.82
6,688
1,351,272
1.84
6,228
1,048,665
1.91
5,020
Tax-exempt
114,529
2.84
813
106,333
2.24
595
90,452
2.83
638
Total investment securities
1,584,240
1.89
7,501
1,457,605
1.87
6,823
1,139,117
1.99
5,658
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,073,069
3.73
47,576
5,022,909
4.05
51,104
5,034,717
3.82
48,259
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,960
3.05
61
8,090
3.09
62
11,608
3.91
114
Total interest-earning assets
6,890,829
3.19
55,224
6,761,643
3.42
58,094
6,202,228
3.48
54,035
Noninterest-earning assets
424,496
448,567
418,899
Total assets
$ 7,315,325
$ 7,210,210
$ 6,621,127
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,383,696
0.03 %
$ 104
$ 1,356,967
0.03 %
$ 101
$ 1,149,759
0.04 %
$ 105
Savings and money market deposits
2,224,592
0.06
352
2,168,055
0.06
332
1,902,876
0.07
314
Time deposits up to $250,000
225,451
0.31
176
228,762
0.31
181
246,573
0.57
351
Time deposits over $250,000
468,292
0.26
302
467,289
0.21
247
662,390
0.28
462
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,302,031
0.09
934
4,221,073
0.08
861
3,961,598
0.12
1,232
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
76,968
0.33
65
Long-term debt
105,581
3.85
1,023
105,516
3.84
1,022
124,830
3.60
1,130
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,407,612
0.18
1,957
4,326,589
0.17
1,883
4,163,396
0.23
2,427
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,234,795
2,203,695
1,793,659
Other liabilities
116,408
118,272
115,407
Total liabilities
6,758,815
6,648,556
6,072,462
Shareholders' equity
556,462
561,606
548,663
Non-controlling interest
48
48
2
Total equity
556,510
561,654
548,665
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,315,325
$ 7,210,210
$ 6,621,127
Net interest income
$ 53,267
$ 56,211
$ 51,608
Interest rate spread
3.01 %
3.25 %
3.25 %
Net interest margin
3.08 %
3.31 %
3.32 %
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)
TABLE 5
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
Balance
Yield/Rate
Interest
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
$ 191,967
0.14 %
$ 262
$ 13,980
0.33 %
$ 46
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
Taxable
1,269,900
1.77
22,505
1,037,209
2.25
23,371
Tax-exempt
101,877
2.45
2,496
96,217
3.15
3,028
Total investment securities
1,371,777
1.82
25,001
1,133,426
2.33
26,399
Loans, including loans held for sale
5,071,516
3.82
193,778
4,855,169
3.83
186,129
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,933
3.09
245
12,591
3.81
480
Total interest-earning assets
6,643,193
3.30
219,286
6,015,166
3.54
213,054
Noninterest-earning assets
434,832
403,495
Total assets
$ 7,078,025
$ 6,418,661
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,300,022
0.03 %
$ 384
$ 1,078,589
0.05 %
$ 510
Savings and money market deposits
2,099,388
0.06
1,240
1,830,972
0.13
2,416
Time deposits up to $250,000
230,705
0.34
795
257,708
0.75
1,921
Time deposits over $250,000
551,831
0.22
1,197
696,650
0.80
5,568
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,181,946
0.09
3,616
3,863,919
0.27
10,415
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
607
0.30
2
89,904
0.80
718
Long-term debt
105,488
3.88
4,097
117,100
3.08
3,602
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,288,041
0.18
7,715
4,070,923
0.36
14,735
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,117,423
1,691,958
Other liabilities
116,936
111,859
Total liabilities
6,522,400
5,874,740
Shareholders' equity
555,600
543,919
Non-controlling interest
25
2
Total equity
555,625
543,921
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,078,025
$ 6,418,661
Net interest income
$ 211,571
$ 198,319
Interest rate spread
3.12 %
3.18 %
Net interest margin
3.18 %
3.30 %
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans by Geographic Distribution
(Unaudited)
TABLE 6
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
HAWAII:
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$ 87,459
$ 198,315
$ 395,352
$ 548,880
$ 375,879
Other
422,388
404,751
389,341
399,154
426,670
Real estate:
Construction
122,867
128,908
133,457
137,976
125,407
Residential mortgage
1,875,980
1,748,729
1,711,801
1,687,513
1,690,212
Home equity
637,249
618,951
583,430
559,514
551,266
Commercial mortgage
922,146
915,746
926,006
911,216
898,055
Consumer
333,843
331,987
328,332
319,032
332,430
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
4,401,932
4,347,387
4,467,719
4,563,285
4,399,919
Allowance for credit losses
(55,808)
(62,126)
(67,773)
(70,961)
(73,152)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$ 4,346,124
$ 4,285,261
$ 4,399,946
$ 4,492,324
$ 4,326,767
U.S. MAINLAND: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$ 3,868
$ 20,356
$ 39,258
$ 48,939
$ 40,496
Other
107,733
114,122
96,884
115,035
118,421
Real estate:
Commercial mortgage
298,058
292,671
260,424
253,122
258,273
Consumer
290,058
271,261
213,033
157,468
147,004
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
699,717
698,410
609,599
574,564
564,194
Allowance for credit losses
(12,289)
(12,461)
(10,008)
(10,592)
(10,117)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$ 687,428
$ 685,949
$ 599,591
$ 563,972
$ 554,077
TOTAL:
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
$ 91,327
$ 218,671
$ 434,610
$ 597,819
$ 416,375
Other
530,121
518,873
486,225
514,189
545,091
Real estate:
Construction
122,867
128,908
133,457
137,976
125,407
Residential mortgage
1,875,980
1,748,729
1,711,801
1,687,513
1,690,212
Home equity
637,249
618,951
583,430
559,514
551,266
Commercial mortgage
1,220,204
1,208,417
1,186,430
1,164,338
1,156,328
Consumer
623,901
603,248
541,365
476,500
479,434
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
5,101,649
5,045,797
5,077,318
5,137,849
4,964,113
Allowance for credit losses
(68,097)
(74,587)
(77,781)
(81,553)
(83,269)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
$ 5,033,552
$ 4,971,210
$ 4,999,537
$ 5,056,296
$ 4,880,844
[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Deposits
(Unaudited)
TABLE 7
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 2,291,246
$ 2,195,404
$ 2,203,806
$ 2,070,428
$ 1,790,269
Interest-bearing demand
1,415,277
1,372,626
1,341,280
1,237,574
1,174,888
Savings and money market
2,225,903
2,296,968
2,048,945
2,004,368
1,932,043
Time deposits less than $100,000
136,584
139,358
141,498
145,497
149,063
Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]
88,873
87,491
89,710
88,814
90,149
Core deposits
6,157,883
6,091,847
5,825,239
5,546,681
5,136,412
Government time deposits
214,950
238,950
403,755
500,194
500,344
Other time deposits greater than $250,000
266,325
185,066
168,165
162,075
159,362
Total time deposits greater than $250,000
481,275
424,016
571,920
662,269
659,706
Total deposits
$ 6,639,158
$ 6,515,863
$ 6,397,159
$ 6,208,950
$ 5,796,118
[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 8
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonaccrual loans: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
$ 183
$ 689
$ 699
$ 1,412
$ 1,461
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
4,623
5,351
5,280
4,553
4,115
Home equity
786
880
434
439
524
Commercial mortgage
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
289
317
332
790
92
Total nonaccrual loans
5,881
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
Other real estate owned ("OREO"):
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
—
Total OREO
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
5,881
7,237
6,745
7,194
6,192
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
945
—
29
—
—
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
444
1,438
4,522
567
Home equity
44
—
—
—
—
Consumer
374
166
100
262
240
Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest
1,363
610
1,567
4,784
807
Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
—
12
26
63
100
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
3,768
4,458
4,258
5,473
5,718
Commercial mortgage
1,043
1,577
1,636
1,698
1,761
Consumer
92
99
132
198
207
Total restructured loans still accruing interest
4,903
6,146
6,052
7,432
7,786
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest
$ 12,147
$ 13,993
$ 14,364
$ 19,410
$ 14,785
Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.12 %
0.14 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.12 %
Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.12 %
0.14 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.12 %
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.23 %
0.14 %
Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO
0.24 %
0.28 %
0.28 %
0.38 %
0.30 %
Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:
Balance at beginning of quarter
$ 7,237
$ 6,745
$ 7,194
$ 6,192
$ 13,187
Additions
1,375
1,951
1,879
2,257
1,370
Reductions:
Payments
(933)
(767)
(1,120)
(292)
(3,186)
Return to accrual status
(1,034)
(141)
(84)
(99)
(548)
Sales of NPAs
—
—
—
—
(4,353)
Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments
(764)
(551)
(1,124)
(864)
(278)
Total reductions
(2,731)
(1,459)
(2,328)
(1,255)
(8,365)
Balance at end of quarter
$ 5,881
$ 7,237
$ 6,745
$ 7,194
$ 6,192
[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Unaudited)
TABLE 9
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):
ACL at beginning of period
$ 74,587
$ 77,781
$ 81,553
$ 83,269
$ 80,542
$ 83,269
$ 47,971
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,566
Adjusted ACL at beginning of period
74,587
77,781
81,553
83,269
80,542
83,269
51,537
(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]
(7,417)
(2,969)
(2,963)
(974)
4,496
(14,323)
38,930
Charge-offs:
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
379
334
401
609
676
1,723
3,026
Real estate:
Residential mortgage
—
—
—
—
—
—
63
Commercial mortgage
—
—
—
—
—
—
75
Consumer
952
829
1,523
1,098
1,856
4,402
8,191
Total charge-offs
1,331
1,163
1,924
1,707
2,532
6,125
11,355
Recoveries:
Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other
358
281
276
89
189
1,004
1,157
Real estate:
Construction
1,159
—
—
—
—
1,159
131
Residential mortgage
13
53
186
106
15
358
229
Home equity
—
—
—
9
2
9
33
Commercial mortgage
—
—
65
8
1
73
16
Consumer
728
604
588
753
556
2,673
2,591
Total recoveries
2,258
938
1,115
965
763
5,276
4,157
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
(927)
225
809
742
1,769
849
7,198
ACL at end of period
$ 68,097
$ 74,587
$ 77,781
$ 81,553
$ 83,269
$ 68,097
$ 83,269
Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 5,073,069
$ 5,022,909
$ 5,110,820
$ 5,079,874
$ 5,034,717
$ 5,071,516
$ 4,855,169
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
(0.07) %
0.02 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.14 %
0.02 %
0.15 %
[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR.
[2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
TABLE 10
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
ACL
$ 68,097
$ 74,587
$ 77,781
$ 81,553
$ 83,269
Total loans
$ 5,101,649
$ 5,045,797
$ 5,077,318
$ 5,137,849
$ 4,964,113
Less: PPP loans
91,327
218,671
434,610
597,819
416,375
Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)
$ 5,010,322
$ 4,827,126
4,642,708
4,540,030
$ 4,547,738
Ratio of ACL to total loans
1.33 %
1.48 %
1.53 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
Ratio of ACL to core loans
1.36 %
1.55 %
1.68 %
1.80 %
1.83 %
