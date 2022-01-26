Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2021 Distributions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2021 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313747206)(1)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Per Share Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Capital

Gains (5) Unrecap Sec

1250 (3) Nontaxable

Distributions Section 199A

Dividend (2) Sec 897 Inc

Dividends

(Box 2e) (4) Sec 897

Capital Gain

(Box 2f) (4) 01/04/2021 01/15/2021 $1.06000 $0.837400 $0.169600 $0.115328 $0.053000 $0.837400 $0.108862 $0.169600 03/16/2021 04/15/2021 $1.06000 $0.837400 $0.169600 $0.115328 $0.053000 $0.837400 $0.108862 $0.169600 06/22/2021 07/15/2021 $1.06000 $0.837400 $0.169600 $0.115328 $0.053000 $0.837400 $0.108862 $0.169600 09/22/2021 10/15/2021 $1.07000 $0.845300 $0.171200 $0.116416 $0.053500 $0.845300 $0.109889 $0.171200

2021 Totals $4.25000 $3.357500 $0.680000 $0.462400 $0.212500 $3.357500 $0.436475 $0.680000





(1) Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745101.



(2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.



(3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(4) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(5) The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313747602)(1)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Per Share (2) Taxable

Ordinary

Dividend Capital

Gains (6) Unrecap Sec

1250 (4) Section 199A

Dividend (3) Sec 897 Inc

Dividends

(Box 2e) (5) Sec 897

Capital Gain

(Box 2f) (5) 01/03/2021 01/15/2021 $0.31250 $0.259375 $0.053125 $0.036125 $0.259375 $0.033719 $0.053125 04/01/2021 04/15/2021 $0.31250 $0.259375 $0.053125 $0.036125 $0.259375 $0.033719 $0.053125 07/01/2021 04/15/2021 $0.31250 $0.259375 $0.053125 $0.036125 $0.259375 $0.033719 $0.053125 10/03/2021 10/15/2021 $0.31250 $0.259375 $0.053125 $0.036125 $0.259375 $0.033719 $0.053125

2021 Totals $1.25000 $1.037500 $0.212500 $0.144500 $1.037500 $0.134876 $0.212500





(1) Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745200.



(2) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.



(3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.



(4) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(5) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(6) The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Director, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust