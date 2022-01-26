Support Local Businesses
First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

First Reliance Bancshares
First Reliance Bancshares(PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Total loans increased $21.7 million, or 15.4% annualized, to $586.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $564.7 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total loans increased $108.5 million, or 22.7%, from $478.0 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total investment securities available for sale increased $23.4 million, or 160.4% annualized, to $81.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total investment securities increased $49.2 million, or 150.1%, from $32.8 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits decreased $6.7 million, or 3.4% annualized, to $780.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $787.5 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total deposits increased $186.8 million, or 31.5%, from $594.0 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts increased $11.9 million during the quarter to $391.9 million and represent 50.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $6.6 million, which represents an increase of $0.4 million, or 5.7%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $0.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income for the full year was $24.7 million, which represents an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreasing to 0.10% at December 31, 2021 from 0.15% at September 30, 2021.
  • Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 0.23% from 0.24% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.44% for the same period in 2020.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company discontinued new loan originations in the indirect auto channel. The Company retained the existing indirect auto loan portfolio and expects to realize compensation cost savings beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the year: "2021 was highlighted by strong organic growth in both loans and deposits as well as significant investments in both our commercial and mortgage production teams.  Our core banking franchise continues to execute on our strategic plan, highlighted by a 22.7% growth in loans, a 31.5% growth in deposits, and a decrease in nonperforming assets to 0.10% of total assets.  We're especially proud of our growth in checking balances, which now make up over 50% of total deposits.  In our mortgage business, we saw a normalization of revenues as the year progressed and interest rates increased."

Mr. Saunders continued, "We remain focused on growth and improving operating leverage during the coming year.  As the interest rate environment becomes more favorable, we expect our earning asset mix to normalize, especially as it relates to cash.  The rise in the yield curve should provide opportunities to accelerate our deployment of cash into investment securities as well as achieve increased yields in new loan originations.  Additionally, our strong deposit franchise should allow us to have low deposit betas in a rising rate environment."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


Dec 31

Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020


2021

2020

Earnings:









Net income available to common shareholders

$          932

$     1,288

$     1,348

$     1,708

$     1,389


$      5,276

$   10,616

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.12

0.16

0.17

0.21

0.17


0.65

1.32

Total revenue(1)

9,253

9,570

10,169

9,917

10,858


38,907

46,461

Net interest margin

3.10%

3.12%

3.40%

3.36%

3.27%


3.25%

3.69%

Return on average assets(2)

0.41%

0.60%

0.67%

0.93%

0.72%


0.64%

1.46%

Return on average equity(2)

5.28%

7.29%

7.83%

9.91%

8.08%


7.56%

16.91%

Efficiency ratio(3)

88.45%

83.83%

81.82%

77.35%

80.05%


82.75%

63.83%

Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.


As of


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Balance Sheet:






Total assets

$       910,797

$       911,057

$       832,241

$       777,735

$       710,168

Total loans receivable

586,446

564,738

526,362

490,326

477,968

Total deposits

780,833

787,501

711,505

661,217

594,000

Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits

50.19%

48.25%

48.92%

49.78%

48.51%

Loans to deposits

75.11%

71.71%

73.98%

74.16%

80.47%

Bank Capital Ratios:






Total risk-based capital ratio

14.07%

15.80%

14.89%

16.00%

15.67%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.03%

14.64%

13.84%

14.87%

14.52%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.66%

10.24%

10.43%

11.13%

10.31%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.03%

14.64%

13.84%

14.87%

14.52%

Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
   total assets

0.10%

0.15%

0.17%

0.17%

0.21%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
   total loans receivable

1.20%

1.23%

1.20%

1.26%

1.29%







Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31


Dec 31

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020


2021

2020

Interest income









Loans

$        6,663

$        6,382

$        6,391

$        5,851

$        6,156


$     25,286

$     26,777

Investment securities

359

294

311

238

231


1,203

1,071

Other interest income

79

58

38

60

75


234

273

Total interest income

7,101

6,734

6,740

6,149

6,462


26,723

28,121

Interest expense









Deposits

224

257

255

286

376


1,022

2,375

Other interest expense

256

213

265

262

388


996

1,495

Total interest expense

480

470

520

548

764


2,018

3,870

Net interest income

6,621

6,264

6,220

5,601

5,698


24,705

24,251

Provision for loan losses

95

100

108

-

350


303

2,908

Net interest income after provision for loan
   losses

6,526

6,164

6,112

5,601

5,348


24,402

21,343

Noninterest income









Mortgage banking income

1,407

2,151

2,582

3,390

5,014


9,531

19,524

Service fees on deposit accounts

356

315

272

279

315


1,221

1,310

Debit card and other service charges,
   commissions, and fees

543

532

509

454

427


2,038

1,597

Income from bank owned life insurance

93

94

94

93

101


374

409

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

-

42

39

-

8


81

(212)

Gain on sale of loans

-

-

326

-

-


326

-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

-

-

(287)


-

(287)

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

69

-

-

-

(528)


69

(528)

Other income

164

172

127

100

110


562

397

Total noninterest income

2,632

3,306

3,949

4,316

5,160


14,202

22,210

Noninterest expense









Compensation and benefits

4,965

5,268

5,518

4,992

5,359


20,742

18,229

Occupancy

666

616

584

597

641


2,463

2,500

Furniture and equipment

374

323

403

450

616


1,551

2,310

Electronic data processing

365

337

319

277

241


1,298

866

Professional fees

202

234

242

238

400


916

1,226

Marketing

150

113

88

69

155


419

410

Other

1,462

1,132

1,166

1,048

1,280


4,808

4,117

Total noninterest expense

8,184

8,023

8,320

7,671

8,692


32,197

29,658

Income before provision for income taxes

974

1,447

1,741

2,246

1,816


6,407

13,895

Income tax expense

42

159

393

538

427


1,131

3,279

Net income available to common shareholders

$             932

$        1,288

$        1,348

$        1,708

$        1,389


$        5,276

$     10,616










Weighted average common shares - basic

7,785

7,750

7,681

7,780

7,931


7,749

7,919

Weighted average common shares - diluted

8,096

8,084

8,164

8,168

8,089


8,142

8,038

Basic income per common share

$           0.12

$           0.17

$           0.18

$           0.22

$           0.18


$           0.68

$           1.34

Diluted income per common share

$           0.12

$           0.16

$           0.17

$           0.21

$           0.17


$           0.65

$           1.32










Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.6 million, a decrease of $2.5 million from $5.2 million for the same period in 2020.  Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million on $103 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended December 31, 2021.  Mortgage banking income decreased period-over-period primarily because of a decrease in sale volume as well as reduced margin.  Service charges on deposit accounts as well as debit card and other fees increased to a combined $0.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million from $0.7 million for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $8.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $8.7 million for the same period in 2020.  This decrease was driven mainly by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $0.4 million, furniture and equipment expense of $0.2 million, and professional fees of $0.2 million.  Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $90 thousand in severance expense.  Other noninterest expense for the quarter increased approximately $0.2 million compared the same period in 2020.  This increase was mainly driven by expense of $168 thousand for the purchase of South Carolina state income tax credits during the quarter.  These credits lowered our state income tax expense by approximately $192 thousand.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited


For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets








Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$   170,402

$                 72

0.17%


$    134,396

$              33

0.10%

Investment securities

71,327

359

2.00%


34,175

231

2.69%

Nonmarketable equity securities

837

7

3.44%


3,261

42

5.01%

Loans held for sale

29,269

253

3.43%


48,984

367

3.01%

Loans

575,351

6,410

4.42%


476,253

5,789

4.86%

Total interest-earning assets

847,186

7,101

3.33%


697,069

6,462

3.71%

Allowance for loan losses

(6,973)




(6,111)



Noninterest-earning assets

76,359




77,828



Total assets

$   916,572




$    768,786











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$   143,784

$                 18

0.05%


$    115,304

$              13

0.04%

Savings & money market

267,404

86

0.13%


160,555

77

0.20%

Time deposits

129,717

120

0.37%


146,406

286

0.79%

Total interest-bearing deposits

540,905

224

0.16%


422,265

376

0.36%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

17,995

47

1.05%


67,242

164

0.96%

Subordinated debentures

25,654

209

3.23%


20,757

224

4.28%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

584,554

480

0.33%


510,264

764

0.60%

Noninterest bearing deposits

249,831




179,037



Other liabilities

11,549




10,720



Shareholders' equity

70,638




68,765



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   916,572




$    768,786











Net interest income / interest rate spread


$         6,621

3.00%



$       5,698

3.11%

Net interest margin



3.10%




3.27%


















For the Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Average

Income/

Yield/


Average

Income/

Yield/

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Expense

Rate


Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets








Interest-earning assets








Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$   139,380

$              181

0.13%


$       78,452

$           126

0.16%

Investment securities

55,480

1,203

2.17%


39,237

1,071

2.73%

Nonmarketable equity securities

891

53

5.97%


3,422

147

4.29%

Loans held for sale

33,296

993

2.98%


46,546

1,485

3.19%

Loans

532,090

24,293

4.57%


489,218

25,292

5.17%

Total interest-earning assets

761,137

26,723

3.51%


656,875

28,121

4.28%

Allowance for loan losses

(6,602)




(4,707)



Noninterest-earning assets

74,896




76,419



Total assets

$   829,431




$    728,587











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Interest-bearing liabilities








NOW accounts

$   133,350

$                 62

0.05%


$    105,621

$              47

0.04%

Savings & money market

225,021

350

0.16%


138,210

379

0.27%

Time deposits

134,582

610

0.45%


151,918

1,949

1.28%

Total interest-bearing deposits

492,953

1,022

0.21%


395,749

2,375

0.60%

FHLB advances and other borrowings

17,748

188

1.06%


71,870

681

0.95%

Subordinated debentures

21,351

808

3.79%


18,382

814

4.43%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

532,052

2,018

0.38%


486,001

3,870

0.80%

Noninterest bearing deposits

216,697




168,859



Other liabilities

10,910




10,941



Shareholders' equity

69,772




62,786



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   829,431




$    728,587











Net interest income / interest rate spread


$      24,705

3.13%



$    24,251

3.48%

Net interest margin



3.25%




3.69%

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $6.6 million compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.  This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased from 0.60% to 0.33%. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset by decreases in asset yield.  Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.71% for the same period in 2020.  This decrease was driven by both a change in balance sheet mix and an overall decrease in interest rates stemming from decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2020.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $24.7 million compared to $24.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.  Included within net interest income for these periods was $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of PPP interest and accelerated fee income.  The Company sold the PPP portfolios in full during the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020.  If interest and fee income on PPP loans are removed from both twelve-month periods, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 4.4%, period-over-period.  This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited


As of


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents:






Cash and due from banks

$                 5,299

$                 4,930

$                 5,486

$                 5,547

$                 5,521

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

144,825

184,739

144,937

115,577

93,167

Total cash and cash equivalents

150,124

189,669

150,423

121,124

98,688

Time deposits in other banks

257

257

256

256

256

Investment securities:






Investment securities available for sale

81,917

58,470

56,881

54,413

32,759

Other investments

837

837

837

837

1,076

Total investment securities

82,754

59,307

57,718

55,250

33,835

Mortgage loans held for sale

23,844

33,667

33,097

48,912

35,642

Loans receivable:






Loans

586,446

564,738

526,362

490,326

477,968

Less allowance for loan losses

(7,040)

(6,934)

(6,323)

(6,168)

(6,173)

Loans receivable, net

579,406

557,804

520,039

484,158

471,795

Property and equipment, net

22,805

22,364

21,818

18,465

18,491

Mortgage servicing rights

14,057

13,785

13,603

13,353

12,021

Bank owned life insurance

18,476

18,383

18,289

18,195

18,102

Deferred income taxes

4,128

2,798

2,820

3,234

3,452

Other assets

14,946

13,023

14,178

14,788

17,886

Total assets

910,797

911,057

832,241

777,735

710,168

Liabilities






Deposits

$           780,833

$           787,501

$           711,505

$           661,217

$           594,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

Federal funds and repurchase agreements

11,372

6,353

8,946

6,955

5,523

Subordinated debentures

15,349

15,498

10,496

10,487

10,459

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Other liabilities

12,131

10,983

11,393

10,548

11,147

Total liabilities

839,995

840,645

762,650

709,517

641,439

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
  value

1

1

1

1

1

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
  authorized

88

88

88

88

82

Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value;
  430,000 shares authorized

-

-

-

-

4

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,323)

(4,281)

(3,858)

(3,744)

(1,680)

Nonvested restricted stock

(2,668)

(2,737)

(2,928)

(2,868)

(1,487)

Additional paid-in capital

53,856

53,765

53,776

53,617

51,972

Retained earnings

23,985

23,053

21,765

20,417

18,709

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(137)

523

747

707

1,128

Total shareholders' equity

70,802

70,412

69,591

68,218

68,729

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           910,797

$           911,057

$           832,241

$           777,735

$           710,168







COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited




As of




Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(shares in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Voting common shares outstanding

8,793

8,784

8,788

8,784

8,154

Non-voting common shares outstanding

-

-

-

-

410

Treasury shares outstanding

(535)

(530)

(489)

(481)

(234)

  Total common shares outstanding

8,258

8,254

8,299

8,303

8,330







Tangible book value per common share(5)

$                     8.46

$                     8.41

$                     8.27

$                     8.09

$                     8.12







Stock price:






  High

$                   10.74

$                   10.50

$                   10.05

$                   10.00

$                     7.80

  Low

$                     9.95

$                     9.80

$                     9.65

$                     7.46

$                     5.55

  Period end

$                   10.20

$                   10.30

$                     9.90

$                     9.90

$                     7.75







Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited


As of


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonperforming Assets






Commercial






Owner occupied RE

$                     152

$                     526

$                     535

$                       385

$                        394

Non-owner occupied RE

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial business

-

-

-

-

-

Consumer






Real estate

341

346

383

344

461

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

Construction

-

-

-

-

-

Other

84

121

129

164

242

Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

205

220

235

252

270

Total nonaccrual loans

$                     782

$                1,213

$                1,282

$                  1,145

$                   1,367

Other real estate owned

135

150

150

150

164

Total nonperforming assets

$                     917

$                1,363

$                1,432

$                  1,295

$                   1,531

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:






Total assets

0.10%

0.15%

0.17%

0.17%

0.21%

Total loans receivable

0.16%

0.24%

0.27%

0.26%

0.32%

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$                  1,405

$                1,444

$                1,478

$                  1,544

$                   1,584








Three Months Ended


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Allowance for Loan Losses






Balance, beginning of period

$                6,934

$                6,323

$                6,168

$                  6,173

$                   5,721

Loans charged-off

5

72

59

55

43

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

16

583

106

50

145

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(11)

(511)

(47)

5

(102)

Provision for loan losses

95

100

108

-

350

Balance, end of period

$                7,040

$                6,934

$                6,323

$                  6,168

$                   6,173

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable

1.20%

1.23%

1.20%

1.26%

1.29%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans

900.26%

571.64%

493.21%

538.69%

451.57%







Our asset quality remained strong through December 31, 2021, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $0.9 million from $1.4 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.10% at December 31, 2021 from 0.15% at September 30, 2021.  Other real estate owned remains nominal.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.20% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.23% at September 30, 2021.  The Company had net recoveries of $11 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $102 thousand for the same period in 2020.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Commercial real estate

$             333,060

$             318,849

$             290,198

$             253,300

$             259,486

Consumer real estate

120,079

107,651

97,969

91,504

92,602

Commercial and industrial

60,687

61,778

63,545

60,432

58,445

PPP

-

-

-

16,784

-

Consumer and other

72,620

76,460

74,650

68,306

67,435

Total loans, net of deferred fees

586,446

564,738

526,362

490,326

477,968

Less allowance for loan losses

7,040

6,934

6,323

6,168

6,173

Total loans, net

$             579,406

$             557,804

$             520,039

$             484,158

$             471,795







DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited


As of


Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Noninterest-bearing

$        238,019

$        246,534

$        215,814

$        197,831

$        167,274

Interest-bearing:






NOW accounts

153,889

133,474

132,269

131,304

120,891

Money market accounts

204,432

216,243

169,707

137,913

119,716

Savings

58,566

59,941

57,880

52,085

46,688

Time, less than $250,000

99,059

103,126

106,219

109,295

105,327

Time, $250,000 and over

26,868

28,183

29,616

32,789

34,104

Total deposits

$        780,833

$        787,501

$        711,505

$        661,217

$        594,000







Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2)

Annualized for the respective period.

(3)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts.

(5)

The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares. 

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $911 million. The company employs more than 180 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 16 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements:  (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
rhaile@firstreliance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reliance-bancshares-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-results-301469107.html

