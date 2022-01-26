Golden Grail's Social Initiative Expands

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) an evolving beverage company with a strategic mission to acquire proven RTD beverage brands in emerging categories who would benefit from advanced expertise and financial management today announced their social initiative expands into ongoing product donation to shelters for victims of domestic abuse. The Company launched their community development initiative with sponsoring AVDA's Annual Race earlier this year. AVDA's (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc.) mission is to promote violence-free relationships and social change by offering alternative choices to end violence and domestic abuse. Since then, an ongoing partnership has been developed to continuously provide Trevi Essence Water, a brand Golden Grail owns, to the brave victims while they are staying at the shelters.

"AVDA is so grateful to Trevi. They have really stepped up to provide ongoing product donations, starting with our annual race and now continuing to provide Trevi to our shelter. It is heartwarming and meaningful to have a company acknowledge our community in this way," Pam O'Brien, MSW, JD, President & CEO of AVDA

"Golden Grail is committed to being socially conscious and giving back to our communities. The overwhelming response to Trevi at AVDA's race and playing a small part in educating about domestic violence, inspired us to want to do more with this initiative. Golden Grail plans to continuously expand our social efforts, donations and fully get behind this cause," Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Trevi Essence Water

Trevi is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

About Golden Grail Tech Beverages

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that would benefit from fiscally experienced management and counsel. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Company's recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique force in the beverage industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

