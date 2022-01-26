U-Haul Converting Empty Kmart for Fifth Company Store in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to create more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 2450 Foothill Blvd. to meet customer demand for its services in Rock Springs.

U-Haul plans to create more than 700 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 2450 Foothill Blvd. to meet customer demand for its services in Rock Springs. (PRNewswire)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Springs now occupies the former Kmart® building and is offering truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, and U-Box® portable storage containers out of a temporary showroom. Towing equipment, hitch accessories and bike racks, professional hitch installation, propane and much more will soon be available.

Renovations to the 89,792-square-foot facility will lead to a variety of storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the 8.19-acre property on Dec. 17.

"Big-box stores like this tend to sit on the market for a long time because they're so large and only suit a certain type of business," explained Paul Johnson, U-Haul Company of Wyoming president. "U-Haul is unique. We can fully utilize a property of this size, and we can do it without the environmental impact of building a new facility from the ground up. Our adaptive reuse program is a green initiative that cities love – and for good reason."

Acquisition of the former Kmart was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

This is the fifth U-Haul-owned and -operated store to open in Wyoming. There are two stores in Casper, one in Cheyenne and one in Gillette.

"U-Haul is all about sustainability and responsibility," Johnson added. "About 70% of our stores are a product of adaptive reuse. We're proud to do business in a way that benefits the planet and enhances the communities in which we operate."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Springs at (307) 448-2157 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Starting in February, the store will also be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Johnson plans to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Rock Springs community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

While the property is being renovated, U-Haul dealers in and around Rock Springs are available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

