Apply for Automotive Scholarships by March 31 Over 400 Scholarships to be Awarded for 22-23 School Year

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Over 400 scholarships, including scholarships for IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary programs. In 2021, 427 scholarships totaling $706,250 were awarded.

The foundation's AutomotiveScholarshps.com website is a streamlined, mobile-ready portal with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

"We encourage everyone, including aftermarket industry organizations and individuals, to share the website and deadline with their friends, family and colleagues so interested students are aware and have ample time to apply," said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on AutomotiveScholarships.com with links to information outlining each organization's scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

To receive information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

About the University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket work force. The foundation encourages industry support, including donations for the purpose of honoring or memorializing individuals or otherwise recognizing special events, to help ensure the continued availability of training and education that strengthen the industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

