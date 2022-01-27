Arcadis earns perfect score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis has scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the third consecutive year Arcadis has improved its position on the index, which rated 1,271 U.S. based companies.

"Our mission at Arcadis is to improve quality of life, and that includes improving quality of life for employees. Ensuring LGBTQ+ workplace equality is critical to sustaining our long-term success and reaching our client's goals," said John McCarthy, Arcadis' president in North America. "This score reflects our incredible Pride Network's efforts to drive inclusive changes throughout the organization, and our leadership's unequivocal commitment to investing in those improvements. We are proud to empower our employees to be their true, best selves at work."

To meet increasingly stringent standards this year, Arcadis' Pride Network, the organization's LGBTQ+ affinity group, advocated for a guide to transitioning in the workplace. This guide benchmarks Arcadis' effort to improve health coverage for transitioning employees and marks the organization's ongoing dedication to becoming a best place to work.

"We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

View the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 28,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

