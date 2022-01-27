Blenders Eyewear athlete Lindsey Jacobellis qualifies for fifth Olympics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week U.S. snowboardcross veteran and Blenders Eyewear Entourage Team Member Lindsey Jacobellis clinched her spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team roster. The Connecticut native earned back-to-back third-place finishes at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, securing a spot on the Olympic team for the fifth time.

"I share Blenders' passion for living life in forward motion and am so grateful for their support as I chase another Olympic dream," said Lindsey Jacobellis. "It's such an honor to represent the U.S. again and I can't wait to be in the start gate next month."

Jacobellis is the winningest snowboarder in history. She is an Olympic silver medalist, 31-time World Cup Gold medalist,10-time X Games gold medalist and 6-time world champion. When she isn't on the mountain, Jacobellis is an inspirational leader and mentor for Super Girl Snow Pro , an event series dedicated to showing the best female snowboarders and providing a platform that locates and helps develop the next generation of snowboarding pros.

"Lindsey is the most dominant SBX rider in the history of the sport," said Blenders Eyewear CEO and Founder, Chase Fisher. "The passion she exudes when riding is thrilling to watch and we are so pumped to be at her side for her next run for gold in Beijing."

Blenders works with a variety of athletes across sports - including big name surfers such as Koa Rothman and Jamie O'Brien, US Beach Volleyball Player Geena Urango, and countless others. Founded by a surf coach in San Diego, the brand's vision has always been to inspire its audiences to "live life in forward motion." For more information, visit BlendersEyewear.com .

