DivInc Houston Launches Inaugural 5G Sports Tech Accelerator in partnership with Verizon The accelerator program supports startups led by underrepresented founders changing the future of sports and esports.

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the premier startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of its first Sports Tech Accelerator made possible through support from title sponsor, Verizon.

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies. (PRNewsfoto/DivInc) (PRNewswire)

DivInc's 5G Sports Tech Accelerator in partnership with Verizon supports startups using technology to drive human performance, fan experience, the future of media, sports betting, esports, and gaming innovation. It was designed to identify and provide sports and esports startups with the resources they need to succeed in the global sports technology market projected to reach $41 Billion by 2026.

"DivInc is extremely excited and proud to lead this sports innovation initiative because it represents the beginning of an unprecedented collaboration throughout Houston and Texas," remarked Preston James, DivInc Co-Founder and CEO. "Houston is putting a stake in the ground to establish itself as a leading sports innovation hub in the US, and we're making it authentically inclusive of underrepresented founders from the beginning, the way it's supposed to be."

DivInc collaborates with professional sports and sports tech subject matter experts to serve as mentors, advisors, coaches, and investors to help cohort founders build businesses that attract teams, leagues, and agencies. "Our mentors are some of the industry's best, including venture-backed founders, professional athletes, angel investors, venture capitalists, VP & C-level executives from professional teams and leagues, and domain experts that can provide unique insights and opportunities for this cohort and future cohorts," says Ashley DeWalt, Managing Director in Houston.

In total, 10 companies will be accepted to the 12-week program which will run from April through June 2022 and will be hosted at The Ion in the heart of Midtown Houston. Upon completion of the program, each participating company will receive $10,000 non-dilutive seed funding provided by Verizon.

"Verizon is so pleased to continue its partnership with DivInc in Houston to support diverse and underrepresented founders, now expanding to the area of Sports Tech," noted Carrie Hughes, Director of Social Innovation for Verizon. "We look forward to supporting innovators in this space, where Verizon has significant experience, and which has the potential to be transformed by 5G and leading edge technology."

Throughout the accelerator, Verizon will also work with the DivInc team on programming and thought leadership initiatives.

The Spring 2022 5G Sports Tech Accelerator in partnership with Verizon is also supported by Houston premier partners, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., The Ion, and Mercury, along with supporting sponsor, Intel, and programming partners HTX Sports Tech, The Cannon Sports & Media, Sports Innovation Texas, and Women in Sports Tech.

Learn more at www.divinc.org/sportstech.

