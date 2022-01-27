McGraw Hill Earns Top Score of 100 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced it has received the highest score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which measures policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This score reflects McGraw Hill's commitment to non-discrimination in the workplace, equitable benefits programs, an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Some of McGraw Hill's programs include an Employee Resource Group formed by employees to support LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies. Our benefits include mental health providers focused on LGBTQ+ issues, adoption assistance and medical plans that include a broad range of benefits focused on LGBTQ+ needs. In addition, McGraw Hill provides training for leaders to become role models for building an inclusive and diverse workplace and minimize unconscious bias in the hiring process. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee also runs a monthly speaker series to present diverse perspectives to employees.

For more information about McGraw Hill's focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/about/diversity-equity-inclusion.html

"We're proud of our culture of inclusivity and work hard as a company to make McGraw Hill a place where our LGBTQ+ employees can grow and thrive professionally," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "This distinction provides us with even more motivation to support and celebrate the diversity of our workforce."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. McGraw Hill's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to McGraw Hill for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

McGraw Hill is the leading education partner for millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people.

