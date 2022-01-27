Overture Domain Awarded Property of the Year Onyx Award by the Austin Apartment Association

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is proud to announce that Overture Domain was awarded the Austin Apartment Association (AAA) Property of the Year Onyx Award (Active Adult/55+) as part of its Apartment Excellence Awards (APEX).

The AAA APEX Awards process includes an initial nomination by the team or its peers, a secret leasing shop and a property inspection. The property with the highest community shop is announced as the winner at AAA's annual awards program in December.

"We're extremely honored to have been named a Property of the Year award winner," Michelle Futrell, Community Manager, Overture Domain, said. "We've got an amazing team that goes above and beyond expectations to ensure we enrich our residents' lives. We develop strong, trusting relationships with our prospects and residents to ensure a smooth process from leasing to move-in."

The Domain is a high-density office, retail and residential development on the north side of Austin. Overture Domain, the only 55+ active adult community in The Domain, features modern apartment homes with resort-inspired amenities, a maintenance-free lifestyle, and customer service that makes everyone who enters feel right at home.

The community is located near 10 acres of parks, jogging trails, high-end shopping, fine dining and entertainment. Overture Domain has social hours, culinary experiences, educational events and yoga and fitness classes. At Overture Domain, our residents live their best life!

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit http://www.LiveOverture.com/OvertureDomain or call 512-271-5697.

