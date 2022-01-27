Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link

SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Record Full Year 2021 earnings

Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 highlights for the fourth quarter include:
  • Net income of $3.3 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.49 or a 31.0 percent decrease year over year
  • Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $581,000 was $2.9 million, with EPS of $0.42
  • Mortgage origination volume of $126.7 million, reflects a decrease of $42.3 million, or 25.0 percent
Full year 2021 highlights over the prior year include:
  • Net income of $18.3 million, which is the highest in history for the Company, with EPS of $2.56 or a 30.6 percent increase
  • Loans increased $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2020 and 2021 of $2.0 and $70.6 million, respectively
  • Deposits increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent to $1.11 billion
  • Mortgage origination volume of $600.0 million, was a decline of $94.2 million or 13.6 percent with the mortgage servicing portfolio increasing by $63.3 million to $1.36 billion, or 4.9 percent
  • Provision expense of $1.1 million declined 76.7 percent from the year ago period, with net recoveries of $181,000 in 2021, compared to net charge offs of $681,000 in 2020

Highlights

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2020

% Change



Dec. 2021

Dec. 2020

% Change

Operating revenue 

$      15,667

$      18,153

-13.7%



$      68,581

$      66,026

3.9%

Interest income 

10,003

10,589

-5.5%



41,904

42,635

-1.7%

Interest expense

925

1,338

-30.9%



4,020

6,705

-40.0%

Net interest income 

9,078

9,251

-1.9%



37,884

35,930

5.4%

Provision for loan losses

-

800

-100.0%



1,050

4,500

-76.7%

Noninterest income

6,589

8,902

-26.0%



30,697

30,096

2.0%

Noninterest expense

11,567

10,684

8.3%



44,808

43,087

4.0%

Net income 

3,332

5,358

-37.8%



18,277

14,944

22.3%

Earnings per diluted share

0.49

0.71

-31.0%



2.56

1.96

30.6%

Return on average assets

0.99%

1.73%

-42.8%



1.38%

1.29%

7.0%

Return on average equity

9.21%

15.05%

-38.8%



12.67%

10.74%

18.0%










Non-GAAP Measures









Adjusted net income

$        2,873

$        5,841

-50.8%



$      15,563

$      18,757

-17.0%

Adjusted diluted EPS

0.42

0.77

-45.5%



2.18

2.44

-10.7%

Adjusted return on average assets

0.86%

1.89%

-54.5%



1.18%

1.62%

-27.2%

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

3,518

8,080

-56.5%



20,331

27,765

-26.8%










"The fourth quarter completed the highest earnings performance for our Company in our history," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial.   "We have completed nearly all of the PPP forgiveness and we are looking forward to a return to a bit more normal operating environment with the onset of the new year.  Our team made meaningful progress this year in the face of a fairly challenging environment."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 13.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, and down 6.0 percent from the linked quarter.
  • Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 1.9 percent, and down 9.4 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 32 basis points, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $2.0 million.
  • Noninterest income was down 26 percent from the year ago quarter as mortgage volume and gain on sale yields trended lower.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourthquarter of 2021 were $126.6 million, down $42.4 million, or 25.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  Total sales of originated loans were $110.5 million, down $32.6 million, or 22.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter.  For the twelve months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $600.0 million, of which $305.3 million (51 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $152.2 million (25 percent) was external refinance, and the remaining $142.4 million (24 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter.  The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a positive $581,000, compared to a negative adjustment of $611,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.  For the twelve months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $3.4 million compared to impairment of $3.6 million for the prior year twelve months.  The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $1.5 millionThe servicing portfolio at December 31, 2021, was $1.36 billion, up $63.3 million, or 4.9 percent, from $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020.  

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $127 million reflected the normal cyclical nature of the business line and also reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down 20 percent from the linked quarter.  We recaptured nearly $600,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter, and as rates rise into 2022, potentially, the remaining $1.5 million would add to net income.  We ended the year with strong origination teams in all of our markets, with the commitment to add originators across our footprint to achieve our volume targets."








Mortgage Banking







($ in thousands)

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020


Mortgage originations

$     126,611

$     152,623

$     164,883

$     155,836

$     168,997


Mortgage sales

110,543

123,083

119,064

136,708

143,151


Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,362,962

1,341,439

1,323,804

1,304,097

1,299,698


Mortgage servicing rights

12,034

11,194

10,678

10,490

7,759
















Mortgage servicing revenue







Loan servicing fees

850

850

830

859

857


OMSR amortization

(807)

(943)

(948)

(1,187)

(1,283)


Net administrative fees

43

(93)

(118)

(328)

(426)


OMSR valuation adjustment

581

248

(99)

2,706

(611)


Net loan servicing fees

624

155

(217)

2,378

(1,037)


Gain on sale of mortgages

3,194

3,947

4,255

5,859

7,197


Mortgage banking revenue, net

$         3,818

$         4,102

$         4,038

$         8,237

$         6,160









Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 26 percent from the prior year.  The gain on sale mortgage loan yields were down 214 basis points from the prior year with the total dollars of sales down $32.7 million.  Wealth management revenue was up over 14 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector.  SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $528,000.  For the twelve months, noninterest income of $30.7 million was up $600,000 or 2.0 percent year over year.  Fee income as a percent of total revenue finished 2021 at 44.8 percent.

For the fourthquarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.6 million was up 8.3 percent from the prior year.  For the twelve months of 2021, noninterest expense of $44.8 million was up $1.7 million or 4.0 percent compared to the prior year.  This increase, in part, reflects our ongoing investment in technology and enhanced customer solutions.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense 





($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Noninterest Income (NII)

$         6,589

$         6,649

$         6,537

$       10,922

$         8,902

NII / Total Revenue

42.1%

39.9%

41.7%

53.2%

49.0%

NII / Average Assets

2.0%

2.0%

2.0%

3.4%

2.9%

Total Revenue Growth

-13.7%

-15.3%

-10.3%

91.9%

24.7%







Noninterest Expense (NIE)

$       11,567

$       11,256

$       11,076

$       10,909

$       10,684

Efficiency Ratio

73.7%

67.4%

70.5%

53.0%

58.8%

NIE / Average Assets

3.5%

3.4%

3.3%

3.4%

3.5%

Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets

-1.5%

-1.4%

-1.4%

0.0%

-0.6%

Total Expense Growth

8.3%

-0.7%

-5.0%

16.0%

5.0%

Operating Leverage

-1.7

-21.5

-2.1

5.7

4.9







Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion, up $73.0 million, or 5.8 percent, year over year due to higher liquidity levels.  Total shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2021, was $144.9 million, up 1.4 percent year over year, and represented 10.9 percent of total assets. 

Total loans held for investment were $822.7 million at December 31, 2021, down $50.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from December 31, 2020.  Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $18.5 million, or 2.3 percent.

The investment portfolio of $268.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 20.2 percent of assets at December 31, 2021, and was up 87.4 percent year over year.  Deposit balances of $1.11 billion at December 31, 2021, increased by $64.0 million, or 6.1 percent, since December 31, 2020.  Growth from the prior year included $14.1 million in checking and $49.9 million in savings and time deposit balances.

Mr. Klein continued, "Our lenders are pleased to get the PPP process in the rear view mirror and get back out to connect with clients and drive organic growth.  Pipelines are generally strong and we expect to add lenders in key urban markets to drive growth in 2022.  Subsequent to year end, we have an agreement in principle to sell the largest OREO property in our portfolio, which will reduce NPA's to nearly 35 basis points when closed.  Our coverage of non-performing loans ended the year at 315 percent, nearly double the coverage from the prior year."

Loan Balances








($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Annual
Growth


Commercial

$       122,373

$       138,085

$       149,998

$       179,157

$       203,256

$        (80,883)


% of Total

14.9%

16.3%

17.6%

21.1%

23.3%

-39.8%


Commercial RE

381,387

387,858

389,287

385,403

370,984

10,403


% of Total

46.4%

45.8%

45.8%

45.4%

42.5%

2.8%


Agriculture

57,473

57,374

50,895

48,405

55,251

2,222


% of Total

7.0%

6.8%

6.0%

5.7%

6.3%

4.0%


Residential RE

206,324

207,571

203,294

176,998

182,076

24,248


% of Total

25.1%

24.5%

23.9%

20.9%

20.9%

13.3%


Consumer & Other

55,157

55,660

57,039

58,213

61,156

(5,999)


% of Total

6.7%

6.6%

6.7%

6.9%

7.0%

-9.8%


Total Loans

$       822,714

$       846,548

$       850,513

$       848,176

$       872,723

$        (50,009)


Total Growth Percentage






-5.7%


















Deposit Balances








($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020

Annual
Growth


Non-Int DDA

$       247,044

$       258,857

$       240,572

$       273,026

$       251,649

$         (4,605)


% of Total

22.2%

23.3%

22.0%

24.4%

24.0%

-1.8%


Interest DDA

195,464

189,130

187,023

191,593

176,785

18,679


% of Total

17.6%

17.0%

17.1%

17.1%

16.9%

10.6%


Savings

237,571

246,414

235,231

218,260

174,864

62,707


% of Total

21.3%

22.2%

21.6%

19.5%

16.7%

35.9%


Money Market

276,462

258,741

255,512

249,088

216,164

60,298


% of Total

24.8%

23.3%

23.4%

22.2%

20.6%

27.9%


Time Deposits

156,504

158,518

172,696

188,229

229,549

(73,045)


% of Total

14.1%

14.3%

15.8%

16.8%

21.9%

-31.8%


Total Deposits

$    1,113,045

$    1,111,660

$    1,091,034

$    1,120,196

$    1,049,011

$         64,034


Total Growth Percentage






6.1%


Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2021, which was down $778,000 or 10.7 percent year over year.  The Company recorded $7,000 in net recoveries in the quarter, and total net recoveries of $181,000 for the year.  Our loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $1.2 million or 9.8 percent year over year and represents 1.68 percent of total loans.








Nonperforming Assets






Annual
Change


($ in thousands, except ratios)

Dec. 2021

Sep. 2021

Jun. 2021

Mar. 2021

Dec. 2020


Commercial & Agriculture

$             143

$             144

$             375

$             615

$             902

$            (759)


% of Total Com./Ag. loans

0.08%

0.07%

0.19%

0.27%

0.35%

-84.1%


Commercial RE 

554

566

1,026

2,402

2,412

(1,858)


% of Total CRE loans

0.15%

0.15%

0.26%

0.62%

0.65%

-77.0%


Residential RE

2,433

2,056

1,751

2,138

2,704

(271)


% of Total Res. RE loans

1.18%

0.99%

0.86%

1.21%

1.49%

-10.0%


Consumer & Other

522

422

463

480

408

114


% of Total Con./Oth. loans  

0.95%

0.76%

0.81%

0.82%

0.67%

27.9%


Total Nonaccruing Loans 

3,652

3,188

3,615

5,635

6,426

(2,774)


% of Total loans

0.44%

0.38%

0.43%

0.66%

0.74%

-43.2%


Accruing Restructured Loans

725

805

758

794

810

(85)


Total Change (%)






-10.5%


Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans

4,377

3,993

4,373

6,429

7,236

(2,859)


% of Total loans

0.53%

0.47%

0.51%

0.76%

0.83%

-39.5%


Foreclosed Assets

2,104

1,601

1,603

43

23

2,081


Total Change (%)






9047.8%


Total Nonperforming Assets

$          6,481

$          5,594

$          5,976

$          6,472

$          7,259

$            (778)


% of Total assets

0.49%

0.42%

0.46%

0.49%

0.58%

-10.7%










Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.  Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469.  The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).  State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.  Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".
In May 2021, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers as revealed in EPS increases for 10 consecutive years.  The honor roll review determined that just 16 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 4 percent of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders.  In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level.  Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and 
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and 
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.  




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)






















December


September


June


March


December





($ in thousands)


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks


$     149,511


$     138,015


$     154,993


$     206,036


$     140,690



Interest bearing time deposits


2,643


2,651


2,906


3,562


5,823



Available-for-sale securities


263,259


248,815


211,756


177,918


149,406



Loans held for sale


7,472


10,335


8,731


8,689


7,234



Loans, net of unearned income


822,714


846,548


850,513


848,176


872,723



Allowance for loan losses


(13,805)


(13,812)


(13,306)


(13,326)


(12,574)



Premises and equipment, net


23,212


23,874


24,343


23,233


23,557



Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost


5,303


5,303


5,303


5,303


5,303



Foreclosed assets held for sale, net


2,104


1,601


1,603


43


23



Interest receivable


2,920


2,954


3,000


3,371


3,799



Goodwill


23,191


22,091


22,091


22,091


22,091



Cash value of life insurance


17,867


17,795


17,721


17,651


17,530



Mortgage servicing rights


12,034


11,194


10,678


10,490


7,759



Other assets


12,430


12,361


12,175


12,630


14,475




















Total assets


$  1,330,855


$  1,329,725


$  1,312,507


$  1,325,867


$  1,257,839















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Deposits














Non interest bearing demand


$     247,044


$     258,857


$     240,572


$     273,026


$     251,649




Interest bearing demand


195,464


189,130


187,023


191,593


176,785




Savings


237,571


246,414


235,231


218,260


174,864




Money market


276,462


258,741


255,512


249,088


216,164




Time deposits


156,504


158,518


172,696


188,229


229,549




















Total deposits


1,113,045


1,111,660


1,091,034


1,120,196


1,049,011


















Short-term borrowings


15,320


20,771


25,096


24,321


20,189



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


5,500


5,500


5,500


8,000


8,000



Trust preferred securities


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310


10,310



Subordinated debt net of issuance costs


19,546


19,534


19,522


-


-



Interest payable


299


576


417


489


616



Other liabilities


21,906


17,082


16,611


18,585


26,790




















Total liabilities


1,185,926


1,185,433


1,168,490


1,181,901


1,114,916


















Shareholders' Equity














Common stock


54,463


54,463


54,463


54,463


54,463




Additional paid-in capital


14,944


14,875


14,906


14,755


14,845




Retained earnings


99,716


97,183


93,851


90,883


84,578




Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,845)


(699)


499


(457)


2,210




Treasury stock


(22,349)


(21,530)


(19,702)


(15,678)


(13,173)




















Total shareholders' equity


144,929


144,292


144,017


143,966


142,923




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$  1,330,855


$  1,329,725


$  1,312,507


$  1,325,867


$  1,257,839

















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)




















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended
























December


September


June


March


December


December


December


Interest income



2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020



Loans

















  Taxable 


$        8,889


$        9,948


$        9,196


$        9,926


$        9,816


$     37,959


$     39,735



  Tax exempt


59


52


47


48


54


206


239



Securities

















  Taxable 


969


939


835


643


632


3,386


2,328



  Tax exempt


86


94


85


88


87


353


333






















Total interest income


10,003


11,033


10,163


10,705


10,589


41,904


42,635




















Interest expense


















Deposits


640


709


818


962


1,218


3,129


6,070



Repurchase agreements & other


7


12


12


11


10


42


70



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


41


40


51


56


58


188


309



Trust preferred securities


49


49


50


51


52


199


256



Subordinated debt


188


199


75


-


-


462


-






















Total interest expense


925


1,009


1,006


1,080


1,338


4,020


6,705






































Net interest income


9,078


10,024


9,157


9,625


9,251


37,884


35,930





















Provision for loan losses 


-


300


-


750


800


1,050


4,500




















Net interest income after provision
















  for loan losses



9,078


9,724


9,157


8,875


8,451


36,834


31,430




















Noninterest income


















Wealth management fees


988


959


955


912


863


3,814


3,245



Customer service fees


827


812


820


758


728


3,217


2,807



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR


3,194


3,947


4,255


5,859


7,197


17,255


25,350



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net


624


155


(217)


2,378


(1,037)


2,940


(5,138)



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans


44


52


45


17


123


158


453



Title insurance revenue


528


508


532


521


522


2,089


1,913



Gain (loss) on sale of assets


1


1


2


(2)


181


2


3



Other


383


215


145


479


325


1,222


1,463






















Total noninterest income


6,589


6,649


6,537


10,922


8,902


30,697


30,096




















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits


6,648


6,689


6,881


6,620


6,556


26,838


25,397



Net occupancy expense


846


714


748


740


782


3,048


2,891



Equipment expense


899


872


778


732


818


3,281


3,186



Data processing fees


721


671


653


534


633


2,579


3,055



Professional fees


872


817


574


764


631


3,027


3,307



Marketing expense


228


201


220


135


172


784


658



Telephone and communication expense

148


140


139


154


156


581


535



Postage and delivery expense


106


100


97


111


108


414


415



State, local and other taxes


288


286


278


323


299


1,175


1,146



Employee expense


163


186


161


153


103


663


535



Other expenses


648


580


547


643


426


2,418


1,962






















Total noninterest expense


11,567


11,256


11,076


10,909


10,684


44,808


43,087






































Income before income tax expense


4,100


5,117


4,618


8,888


6,669


22,723


18,439





















Income tax expense


768


1,014


857


1,807


1,311


4,446


3,495




















Net income 




$        3,332


$        4,103


$        3,761


$        7,081


$        5,358


$     18,277


$     14,944




















Common share data:

















Basic earnings per common share


$          0.49


$          0.59


$          0.53


$          0.97


$          0.71


$          2.58


$          1.96





















Diluted earnings per common share


$          0.49


$          0.58


$          0.52


$          0.97


$          0.71


$          2.56


$          1.96




















Average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic:


6,906


6,966


7,148


7,317


7,470


7,083


7,614



Diluted: 


6,970


7,017


7,200


7,335


7,487


7,130


7,635




















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)


















($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


At and for the Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




















December


September


June


March


December


December


December


SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


















   Net interest income 


$        9,078


$     10,024


$        9,157


$        9,625


$        9,251


$       37,884


$       35,930


         Tax-equivalent adjustment


39


39


35


36


37


149


152


   Tax-equivalent net interest income 


9,117


10,063


9,192


9,661


9,288


38,033


36,082


   Provision for loan loss 


-


300


-


750


800


1,050


4,500


   Noninterest income


6,589


6,649


6,537


10,922


8,902


30,697


30,096


   Total operating revenue


15,667


16,673


15,694


20,547


18,153


68,581


66,026


   Noninterest expense


11,567


11,256


11,076


10,909


10,684


44,808


43,087


   Pre-tax pre-provision income


4,100


5,417


4,618


9,638


7,469


23,773


22,939


   Pretax income


4,100


5,117


4,618


8,888


6,669


22,723


18,439


   Net income 


3,332


4,103


3,761


7,081


5,358


18,277


14,944


















PER SHARE INFORMATION:
















   Basic earnings per share (EPS)


0.49


0.59


0.53


0.97


0.71


2.58


1.96


   Diluted earnings per share


0.49


0.58


0.52


0.97


0.71


2.56


1.96


   Common dividends


0.115


0.110


0.110


0.105


0.105


0.440


0.400


   Book value per common share


21.05


20.83


20.50


19.88


19.39


21.05


19.39


   Tangible book value per common share (TBV)


17.60


17.55


17.27


16.74


16.30


17.60


16.30


   Market price per common share


19.67


18.18


18.50


18.26


18.28


19.67


18.28


   Market price to TBV


111.8%


103.6%


107.2%


109.1%


112.1%


111.8%


112.1%


   Market price to trailing 12 month EPS


7.7


6.7


6.5


6.4


9.3


7.7


9.3


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
















   Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.99%


1.23%


1.13%


2.21%


1.73%


1.38%


1.29%


   Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA


1.22%


1.63%


1.39%


3.01%


2.41%


1.91%


2.14%


   Return on average equity


9.21%


11.35%


10.42%


19.78%


15.05%


12.67%


10.74%


   Return on average tangible equity


10.92%


13.47%


12.37%


23.52%


17.91%


15.04%


12.59%


   Efficiency ratio 


73.72%


67.40%


70.46%


53.01%


58.76%


65.23%


65.25%


   Earning asset yield


3.17%


3.25%


3.56%


3.66%


3.66%


3.37%


3.98%


   Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.40%


0.44%


0.44%


0.50%


0.64%


0.45%


0.85%


   Net interest margin


2.87%


3.20%


2.93%


3.20%


3.20%


3.05%


3.35%


   Tax equivalent effect


0.02%


0.01%


0.01%


0.01%


0.01%


0.01%


0.01%


   Net interest margin, tax equivalent 


2.89%


3.21%


2.94%


3.21%


3.21%


3.06%


3.36%


   Non interest income/Average assets


1.96%


1.99%


1.97%


3.41%


2.87%


2.32%


2.59%


   Non interest expense/Average assets


3.45%


3.38%


3.33%


3.40%


3.45%


3.39%


3.71%


   Net noninterest expense/Average assets


-1.48%


-1.38%


-1.37%


0.00%


-0.58%


-1.07%


-1.12%


















ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
















   Gross charge-offs


34


24


26


52


57


136


743


   Recoveries


27


230


6


54


39


317


62


   Net charge-offs


7


(206)


20


(2)


18


(181)


681


   Nonaccruing loans/Total loans


0.44%


0.38%


0.43%


0.66%


0.74%


0.44%


0.74%


   Nonperforming loans/Total loans


0.53%


0.47%


0.51%


0.76%


0.83%


0.53%


0.83%


   Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO


0.79%


0.66%


0.70%


0.76%


0.83%


0.79%


0.83%


   Nonperforming assets/Total assets


0.49%


0.42%


0.46%


0.49%


0.58%


0.49%


0.58%


   Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans


315.40%


345.91%


304.28%


207.28%


173.77%


315.40%


173.77%


   Allowance for loan loss/Total loans


1.68%


1.63%


1.56%


1.57%


1.44%


1.68%


1.44%


   Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)


0.00%


(0.10%)


0.01%


(0.00%)


0.01%


(0.02%)


0.08%


   Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs


0.00%


(145.63%)


0.00%


(37500.00%)


4444.44%


(580.11%)


660.79%


















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
















   Loans/ Deposits


73.92%


76.15%


77.95%


75.72%


83.19%


73.92%


83.19%


   Equity/ Assets


10.89%


10.85%


10.97%


10.86%


11.36%


10.89%


11.36%


   Tangible equity/Tangible assets


9.27%


9.30%


9.41%


9.30%


9.73%


9.27%


9.73%


   Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 


13.94%


13.23%


13.11%


13.08%


12.91%


13.94%


12.91%


















END OF PERIOD BALANCES
















   Total assets


1,330,855


1,329,725


1,312,507


1,325,867


1,257,839


1,330,855


1,257,839


   Total loans 


822,714


846,548


850,513


848,176


872,723


822,714


872,723


   Deposits


1,113,045


1,111,660


1,091,034


1,120,196


1,049,011


1,113,045


1,049,011


   Stockholders equity


144,929


144,292


144,017


143,966


142,923


144,929


142,923


   Goodwill and intangibles


23,774


22,692


22,710


22,728


22,745


23,774


22,745


   Tangible equity


121,155


121,600


121,307


121,238


120,178


121,155


120,178


   Mortgage servicing portfolio


1,362,962


1,341,439


1,323,804


1,304,097


1,299,698


1,362,962


1,299,698


   Wealth/Brokerage assets under care


618,279


588,319


600,904


576,503


558,409


618,279


558,409


   Total assets under care


3,312,096


3,259,483


3,237,215


3,206,467


3,115,946


3,312,096


3,115,946


   Full-time equivalent employees 


269


264


256


246


244


269


244


   Period end common shares outstanding


6,884


6,927


7,026


7,242


7,372


6,884


7,372


   Market capitalization (all)


135,415


125,935


129,984


132,239


134,760


135,415


134,760


















AVERAGE BALANCES
















   Total assets


1,342,202


1,333,369


1,329,348


1,281,635


1,238,790


1,322,253


1,161,396


   Total earning assets 


1,263,431


1,253,722


1,251,213


1,203,284


1,156,718


1,243,093


1,072,443


   Total loans 


845,078


856,486


853,794


862,898


893,244


854,521


880,338


   Deposits


1,123,843


1,109,491


1,115,186


1,073,641


1,031,649


1,106,122


951,226


   Stockholders equity


144,749


144,565


144,315


143,167


142,418


144,223


139,197


   Goodwill and intangibles


22,701


22,701


22,718


22,736


22,754


22,718


20,491


   Tangible equity


122,048


121,864


121,597


120,431


119,664


121,505


118,706


   Average basic shares outstanding


6,906


6,966


7,148


7,317


7,470


7,083


7,614


   Average diluted shares outstanding


6,970


7,017


7,200


7,335


7,487


7,130


7,635


















SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)



At and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020











($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020





Average


Average



Average


Average


Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate















Taxable securities/cash


$           410,489

$                 969

0.94%



$           256,068

$                 632

0.99%



Nontaxable securities


7,864

86

4.37%



7,406

87

4.70%



Loans, net


845,078

8,948

4.24%



893,244

9,870

4.42%















       Total earning assets


1,263,431

10,003

3.17%



1,156,718

10,589

3.66%















Cash and due from banks


6,489





7,463





Allowance for loan losses


(13,795)





(12,045)





Premises and equipment


25,505





23,841





Other assets


60,572





62,813

















      Total assets


$        1,342,202





$        1,238,790
















Liabilities












Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$           704,534

$                 400

0.23%



$           552,018

$                 841

0.61%



Time deposits


157,888

240

0.61%



238,284

377

0.63%



Repurchase agreements & other


18,910

7

0.15%



21,610

10

0.19%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


5,500

41

2.98%



8,000

58

2.90%



Trust preferred securities


10,310

49

1.90%



10,310

52

2.02%



Subordinated debt


19,539

188

3.85%



-

-

0.00%















      Total interest bearing liabilities


916,681

925

0.40%



830,222

1,338

0.64%















Non interest bearing demand


261,421

-




241,347

-
















      Total funding


1,178,102


0.31%



1,071,569


0.50%















Other liabilities


19,351





24,803

















      Total liabilities


1,197,453





1,096,372

















Equity


144,749





142,418

















      Total liabilities and equity


$        1,342,202





$        1,238,790

















Net interest income



$              9,078





$              9,251
















Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

2.87%





3.20%















Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

2.89%





3.21%



 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

























Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020





Average


Average



Average


Average


Assets


Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate















Taxable securities/cash


$           380,770

$              3,386

0.89%



$           185,480

$              2,328

1.26%



Nontaxable securities


7,802

353

4.52%



6,625

333

5.03%



Loans, net


854,521

38,165

4.47%



880,338

39,974

4.54%















       Total earning assets


1,243,093

41,904

3.37%



1,072,443

42,635

3.98%















Cash and due from banks


7,290





14,553





Allowance for loan losses


(13,422)





(10,165)





Premises and equipment


24,710





23,776





Other assets


60,582





60,789

















      Total assets


$        1,322,253





$        1,161,396
















Liabilities












Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand


$           672,296

$              1,813

0.27%



$           492,267

$              3,152

0.64%



Time deposits


177,918

1,316

0.74%



247,955

2,918

1.18%



Repurchase agreements & Other


22,821

42

0.18%



22,832

70

0.31%



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank


6,507

188

2.89%



14,186

309

2.18%



Trust preferred securities


10,310

199

1.93%



10,310

256

2.48%



Subordinated debt


12,057

462

3.83%



-

-

0.00%















      Total interest bearing liabilities


901,909

4,020

0.45%



787,550

6,705

0.85%















Non interest bearing demand


255,908


0.35%



211,004


0.67%















      Total funding


1,157,817





998,554

















Other liabilities


20,213





23,645

















      Total liabilities


1,178,030





1,022,199

















Equity


144,223





139,197

















      Total liabilities and equity


$        1,322,253





$        1,161,396

















Net interest income



$            37,884





$            35,930
















Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure

3.05%





3.35%















Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP

3.06%





3.36%



 - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis



































Non-GAAP reconciliation


 Three Months Ended 


 Twelve Months Ended 














($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)


 Dec. 31, 2021 


 Dec. 31, 2020 


 Dec. 31, 2021 


 Dec. 31, 2020 














Total Operating Revenue


$         15,667


$         18,153


$         68,581


$         66,026



 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*


(581)


611


(3,436)


3,585














Adjusted Total Operating Revenue


15,086


18,764


65,145


69,611

























Total Operating Expense


$         11,567


$         10,684


$         44,808


$         43,087



 Adjustment for merger expenses**


-


-


-


(1,241)














Adjusted Total Operating Expense


11,567


10,684


44,808


41,846

























Income before Income Taxes


4,100


6,669


22,723


18,439



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


(581)


611


(3,436)


4,826














Adjusted Income before Income Taxes


3,519


7,280


19,287


23,265

























Provision for Income Taxes


768


1,311


4,446


3,495



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***


(122)


128


(722)


1,013














Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes


646


1,439


3,724


4,509

























Net Income


3,332


5,358


18,277


14,944



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


(459)


483


(2,714)


3,813














Adjusted Net Income


2,873


5,841


15,563


18,757

























Diluted Earnings per Share


0.49


0.71


2.56


1.96



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


(0.07)


0.06


(0.38)


0.48














Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share


$            0.42


$            0.77


$            2.18


$            2.44

























Return on Average Assets


0.99%


1.73%


1.38%


1.29%



 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses


-0.14%


0.16%


-0.21%


0.33%














Adjusted Return on Average Assets


0.86%


1.89%


1.18%


1.62%














*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights




















**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition






















***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate


















View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-announces-fourth-quarter-results-and-record-full-year-2021-earnings-301469861.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.