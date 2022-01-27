Zimmer Biomet Receives 100 Percent Rating on 2022 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, has earned a 100 percent rating on the 2022 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, globally recognized, national benchmarking survey on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ workplace equity.

"Zimmer Biomet is committed to creating, supporting and celebrating diverse and equal workplaces and communities, and we are proud to have achieved this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation," said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "We understand the value that diverse perspectives can bring as we work towards our mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world, and we continue to embrace diversity and inclusion within our team."

The Corporate Equality Index rates companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies, equitable employment benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Earning a perfect score on the HRC Corporate Equality Index also rewards Zimmer Biomet with a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality recognition as part of this year's national benchmarking survey and report.

"We are deeply focused on being a best and preferred place to work for all of our team members and continue to foster an inclusive workplace where team members feel they belong, are empowered and have support, programs and benefits that enable them to be and do their best," said Lori Winkler, Chief Human Resources Officer of Zimmer Biomet.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

