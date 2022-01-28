InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Case (NJD-2364)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed the amount of people with poor posture," said inventors from Nutley, N.J. "This inspired us to develop a better storage unit for writing instruments that would inspire users to sit upright and ergonomically correct when reading."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

They developed the patent-pending SMART ERGONOMIC PENCILS CASE that would organize various writing utensils while supporting a book in an ergonomic manner to improve posture while relieving neck and back pain. This multifunctional and unique invention would be easy to use as well as access. Additionally, it would be lightweight, portable and durable.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp