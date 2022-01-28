Moomoo Releases New Data on Meme Stock Trading and Volatility, One Year After GameStop Short Squeeze

Moomoo Releases New Data on Meme Stock Trading and Volatility, One Year After GameStop Short Squeeze

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a commission-free* trading app with advanced research tools and market data, today releases the results of its recent survey of active investors that explored their appetite for meme stock trading, one year after the infamous GameStop short squeeze.

(PRNewsfoto/Moomoo Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Although more than half of investors (54%) say meme stocks are the asset class with the biggest bubble, a majority (47%) plan to trade meme stocks in 2022. A third of investors (36%), however, indicate otherwise, citing volatility as a reason to stay away. Meanwhile, 17% of investors say it would depend on the circumstances as to whether they would invest in meme stocks. Investors say additional asset classes with growing bubbles include cryptocurrency (24%), housing (13%), and growth stocks (9%).

As seen during the GameStop short squeeze, online trading communities are growing in popularity—viewed by many as a place to share knowledge, exchange tips and keep a finger on the pulse of the ever-changing stock market. While a majority of investors polled (63%) say online forums slightly or somewhat impact their investments, two in ten (20%) investors indicate online forums have a strong impact on their strategy. Only 11% of respondents say these forums have no impact at all.

These results are important to reflect on as we approach the one-year anniversary of the GameStop short squeeze.

"Last year's meme stock craze brought a surge of new, younger investors to the stock market," said Keith Chan, President of Moomoo Inc. "Our data shows this is not a passing fad: investors are not done with meme stocks just yet. However, the speculative and volatile nature of this asset class underlines the critical need for a cautious approach when it comes to trading meme stocks, which half of our investors surveyed acknowledge are the asset class with the biggest bubble."

Between 130 and 250 investors responded to the survey questions fielded through the "Moo Community" within the moomoo app between January 13 – 19, 2022.

*Commission-free trading is available only to U.S. residents trading in the U.S. markets.

About Moomoo Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Moomoo Inc. is a company that offers a commission-free professional trading app. With advanced research tools, free in-depth market data, and one of the most active online communities, moomoo empowers individual investors to trade like a pro. In the United States, securities are offered by Futu Inc., a licensed broker dealer regulated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Futu Inc is also a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information about moomoo, please visit the company's official website www.moomoo.com .

Referenced Data

Will you trade meme stocks this year?

Yes 47% No, too volatile 36% Depends on the circumstance 17%





Which asset do you think has the biggest bubble?

Meme stock 54% Cryptocurrency 24% Growth stocks 9% Housing 13%





How much do online forums like Reddit or Moomoo community impact your investment?

Very 19% Somewhat 26% Only slightly 40% Not at all 16%

Media Contact: pr@moomoo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moomoo Inc.