Quest Diagnostics Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"We are honored to earn a 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year," said Cecilia McKenney, Quest's Chief Human Resources Officer and Pride Employee Business Network (EBN) co-sponsor. "Quest is committed to providing our employees with a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where employees feel safe to bring their authentic selves to work. Our diverse workforce empowers the valuable insights and inclusive care we are able to deliver to our patients and communities."

Quest has 10 EBNs, including the Pride EBN, an all-inclusive resource group for LGBTQ employees, straight/cis allies, parents and family members of LGBTQ individuals. For over 20 years, the Pride EBN has engaged colleagues and senior leaders to promote awareness, education, and advocacy of social justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

Inclusion and Diversity is an integral part of Quest. By consistently inviting new perspectives and exploring new experiences, the company strives to create an inclusive, respectful and empathetic workplace where everyone feels they belong. An example of the company's commitment to equity is the Quest Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Council, which advises senior leaders as I&D goals and priorities are established, acts as a visible I&D leader and represents the needs and perspectives of diverse demographics across the company and communities.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

Read more about Quest's award-winning culture on the company's ESG Resources page. Find the full Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) here.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

