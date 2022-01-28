SKÅL INTERNATIONAL USA INDUCTS 2022 OFFICERS

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skål International, the most trusted voice in the Travel & Tourism Industry is poised to do whatever they can to help the industry get back on its feet. Skål is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry around the world. Skål's motto of "doing business amongst friends" has never been more important than it is today.

Richard Scinta, 2022 Skåll International USA President (PRNewswire)

Newly elected officers and leadership team for 2022 were inducted in a ceremony in North Little Rock, Arkansas as part of that Club's 50th Anniversary celebration Officers consist of Richard Scinta, President, Skål Orlando; Holly Powers, International Skål Councilor, Skål Boston; Arthur Allis, Vice President Finance, Skål Tucson; Karen Trevino, Vice President Membership, Skål Arkansas; Pam Davis, Vice President Public Relations and Communications, Skål Hawaii; Alton Hagen, Vice President Administration, Skål Kansas City; Mark Irgang, Director of Membership, Skål Long Island; Robert Lowell, Senior Auditor, Skål New Jersey and Steven Rodriguez, Internal Auditor, Skål Tampa Bay.

2022 Skål USA President Richard Scinta is looking forward to a successful year in 2022 after our friends and colleagues in the travel industry have been affected so much. "We need everyone from ALL clubs to be involved in our success and communication is the key to that," he says. Scinta urges any member "to reach out with any questions or concerns so that we can help you through any issues you have retaining current members. Scinta also says he is also looking forward to working with newly elected Skål International President Burcin Turkkan from Skål Atlanta and her Skal International Team. "We are such good colleagues and friends and that is what Skal is all about! We will work with Burcin and her team to ensure a cohesive and thought-out plan for our organization moving forward. Creating more relevancy and strategic membership growth is a key to our success and we've heard that from many of our clubs! I know it is on Burcin's list and it will certainly be on mine as well. Whatever actions we take must have those two priorities in mind - Strategic Growth of Membership and Relevancy of our brand to the industry."

2022 President Richard Scinta joined Skål Orlando, one of the largest Skål clubs in the world, in 2009 and has served on the Executive Committee for the past 4 years. He has grown to embrace and appreciate Skål's mission of developing and enhancing a responsible tourism industry through networking with many of the strongest leaders in the industry. His experience as the Vice President of Club and Association Governance for Wyndham Destinations, where he is responsible for over for over 225 associations and relationships for over 900 board members will be a tremendous asset as he guides the 45 Skål clubs across the United States through another challenging year, as the industry continues to rebuild from the damages the pandemic has brought.

2022 will continue to bring its share of challenges as the travel industry tries to recover from the past year and the Skål USA Executive Committee is ready to do their part. To learn more about Skål International USA, head to their website at http://skalusa.org.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, improving a business network, and promoting destinations. Skål International has over 13,000 members in 345 clubs in 100 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International with over 1,800 members and 45 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit SkålUSA.org.

Contact: Pam Davis, (808-225-8229), info@skalusa.org

SkalUSA.org (PRNewsfoto/Skål International USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skal International USA