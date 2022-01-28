TOMORROW: School Choice Fair at the Zoo to Feature Education Info, Family Fun

TOMORROW: School Choice Fair at the Zoo to Feature Education Info, Family Fun

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not far from Amazon parrots and ring-tailed lemurs, several hundred families and educators will join together to celebrate school choice at the Santa Ana Zoo. This event marks the Orange County Parent Union's seventh annual school choice fair.

WHAT:

School choice fair with more than a dozen public schools and community groups

Face painting, a photo booth, snacks, raffle prizes, and a DJ, plus free entrance to the zoo

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Mari Barker , president of the Orange County Board of Education

Lance Izumi , senior director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute

former State Senator Romero

Larry Sand , president of the California Teachers Empowerment Network

Representatives from more than a dozen schools and community groups

Hundreds of community members

WHEN:

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday , Jan. 29

WHERE:

Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave.

This event is hosted by Parent Union.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

SOURCE National School Choice Week