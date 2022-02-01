CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $548,000 in 4Q 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending December 31, 2021 increased 7% to $548 thousand, from $510 thousand in the third quarter of this year.

Bank President and CEO Chris Webster commented, "Despite headwinds caused by the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, CBAZ generated record net loan growth in 2021." He added, "Our experienced commercial lending team skillfully adapted to a wildly uneven economic environment and produced an impressive number of new high quality customer relationships." Webster added, "With the PPP loan forgiveness process largely behind us, the Bank is well-positioned to take advantage of Arizona's recovering economic conditions." Finally he noted, "Other notable balance sheet improvements included additional reductions in the Bank's classified loans. Non-performing loans are now at 0.39% of assets, the lowest level in 15 years, and our reserves remain strong at 1.44% of gross loans."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

$42 million in new loans funded during the quarter

Interest expense decreased by 25% compared to last quarter

Non-Interest Income increased 67% compared to last quarter

Operational Highlights

Interest income during the quarter was aided by recognized fee income of PPP loans that bolstered earnings by $425 thousand. There remains $27 thousand in PPP origination fee income that will likely be recognized over the next several quarters as the remaining loans are forgiven. Further contributing to the growth in net interest income was a $44 thousand decline in interest expense. Full year earnings per share was $0.31.

The Bank continues to make progress on its legacy classified assets. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which include loans and OREO are down 52% from $2.9 million or 0.78% of assets to $1.4 million or 0.39% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 12% to $344.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 but decreased 3.1% compared to $355.8 million a year ago.

Traditional (non-PPP) gross loans increased $12.6 million since third quarter 2021, ending the fourth quarter 2021 at $229 million. For the full year 2021, traditional (non-PPP) loan growth was $49 million, an increase of 27% from year end 2020. Total loans including PPP decreased by 2.7% to $231 million in the quarter and decreased 3.9% compared to $240 million a year ago, due primarily to $58 million in PPP loans forgiven during 2021. Total deposits increased by 0.9% to $306 million during the quarter and increased 0.6% compared to $304 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.32 million at December 2021, or 1.44% of loans, compared to 1.33% in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $29.2 million at December 31, 2021, from $28.2 million the preceding quarter. At December 31, 2021, tangible book value was $2.94 per share compared to $2.95 per share at September 30, 2021 and $2.81 per share a year ago. The Bank's December 31, 2021 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.87%, compared to 8.56% at December 31, 2020. In addition to earnings, the increase in Bank capital ratios was due to the holding company adding $1.95 million to Bank capital in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The additional capital was funded by exercises of stock warrants that were granted to investors in the Company's 2015 capital raise.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2021. During the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information





















Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 12/31/2020

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

3,453 3,884 3,300

14,125 12,877 Interest expense

131 174 319

829 1,486 Net Interest Income

3,322 3,710 2,981

13,296 11,391 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

155 146 -

494 (279) Non-interest income

124 74 (107)

352 (608) Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

- 2 -

2 168 Non-interest expense

2,377 2,424 3,344

9,781 10,475 Income (loss) before income taxes

914 1,214 (470)

3,375 755 Provision for income tax

366 704 (1,992)

515 (1,992)



548 510 1,522

2,860 2,747















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

9,356 8,911 8,218

9,356 8,218 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.06 0.06 0.19

0.31 0.33 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.05 0.05 0.15

0.28 0.27 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

29,197 28,233 25,070

29,197 25,070 Tangible Book value per share ($'s)

2.94 2.95 2.81

2.94 2.81















Selected Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

344,630 340,373 355,798

344,630 355,798 Securities available-for-sale

54,599 44,356 37,128

54,599 37,128 Loans

230,700 237,234 240,016

230,700 240,016 Allowance for loan losses

3,320 3,160 2,955

3,320 2,955 Deposits

305,694 302,994 303,932

305,694 303,932 Other borrowings

- - 16,563

- 16,563 Shareholders' equity

29,197 28,233 25,070

29,197 25,070















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on avg shareholders' equity

7.56 7.25 25.02

9.87 10.64 Net interest margin (Bank)

4.02 4.50 3.73

3.99 4.10 Efficiency ratio (Bank)

69.07 63.24 114.92

70.57 95.39















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 0.40 0.78

0.39 0.78 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.44 1.33 1.23

1.44 1.23 Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period

(0.01) 0.25 0.07

0.05 (0.12)















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)













Common Equity Tier 1

12.62 12.90 12.96

12.62 12.96 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.62 12.90 12.96

12.62 12.96 Total risk-based capital ratio

13.87 14.12 14.21

13.87 14.21 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.87 9.45 8.56

9.87 8.56

