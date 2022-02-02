Lori Martin Steps into Role as CoAdvantage Chief Financial Officer Company's new CFO takes over for Peter Grabowski Jr. as of January 1, 2022

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), announced Lori Martin has officially moved into the role as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2022.

Martin, previously CoAdvantage's Senior Vice President of Finance, has been instrumental in merger & acquisition initiatives and executing the company's profitable growth strategy. Her solid leadership skills have resulted in the development of a highly trained and efficient finance organization. She worked in multiple industries in both the public and private sectors, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and Marriott International, before entering the PEO industry in 2015.

"Lori has been a steadfast and committed leader since she joined CoAdvantage and has been an integral part of our growth and expansion," said Clint Burgess, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "Her knowledge and work ethic make her one of the true financial leaders in our industry and I am excited for her to officially move into her new role."

Martin takes over for Peter Grabowski Jr. who joined CoAdvantage in 2017 with over 20 years of experience serving as chief financial officer for various companies. Grabowski will remain with CoAdvantage as their Chief Advisory Officer.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

