GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021
"In 2021 GoPro navigated a challenging business environment – and thrived," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We successfully launched innovative new hardware, software and subscription offerings and leveraged the first full year of our more direct-to-consumer, subscription-centric strategy to grow revenue, margin and profitability while generating a record year-end cash balance of $539 million."
"The strategic shift we made in mid-2020 is bearing fruit in the form of financial and operational improvements," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "The result has been strong revenue growth with significant margin improvement, combined with controlled spending, and leading to growing profitability and record cash flow generation."
Q4 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $391 million, up 9% year-over-year from $358 million.
- GoPro.com revenue, including subscription revenue, increased 10% year-over-year to $128 million, or 33% of total revenue. GoPro and Quik subscription revenues totaled $16.8 million, up 118% year-over-year.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 41.2% and 41.3% respectively, up from the prior year period at 38.0% and 38.3%, respectively.
- GAAP net income was $53 million, or $0.32 per share, up from $44 million or $0.28 per share in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $66 million, or $0.41 per share, up from $61 million, or $0.39 per share in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $68 million, or 19% of revenue in the prior year period.
- Cameras with retail prices at or above $300 represented 100% of Q4 2021 camera revenue, up from 91% in the prior year period.
- Q4 2021 Street ASP was $379, up 17% year-over-year.
- Cash increased $160 million, or 41% of revenue.
2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $1.16 billion, up 30% year-over-year from $892 million in 2020.
- GoPro.com total revenue, including subscription revenue, increased 39% year-over-year to $392 million, or 34% of total revenue. GoPro and Quik subscription revenues totaled $52.9 million, up 131% year-over-year.
- GoPro subscriber count ended 2021 at approximately 1.6 million, up 107% year-over-year.
- Quik app subscriber count grew to 221,000 after launching in March 2021.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 41.1% and 41.4% respectively, up from the prior year at 35.3% and 36.1%, respectively.
- 2021 GAAP net income was $371 million, or $2.27 per share, up from a loss of $67 million, or $0.45 loss per share in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $146 million, or $0.90 per share, up from $13 million, or $0.08 per share in the prior year.
- 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $168 million, or 14% of revenue, compared to $43 million, or 5% of revenue in the prior year.
- Cameras with retail prices at or above $300 represented 97% of camera revenue.
- 2021 Street ASP was $369, up 17% year-over-year.
- Cash grew 64% to $539 million.
Other Recent Business Highlights
- Won a 2nd Emmy® Award for Technical & Engineering from the National Association of Television Arts & Sciences for GoPro's innovation in in-camera sensor and software stabilization technology.
- Ranked No. 1 Large Employer in Outside Magazine's "Best Places to Work," recognizing U.S.-based companies leading in their commitment to employee engagement and wellness.
- Launched the new high-performance Enduro Battery, improving HERO10 and HERO9 cold temperature performance and extending recording times in all conditions.
- On January 27, 2022, GoPro's board of directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100 million of its Class A common stock. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions, using a variety of methods. GoPro expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations. This stock repurchase program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.
Results Summary:
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Revenue
$ 391,149
$ 357,772
9.3 %
$ 1,161,084
$ 891,925
30.2 %
Gross margin
GAAP
41.2 %
38.0 %
320 bps
41.1 %
35.3 %
580 bps
Non-GAAP
41.3 %
38.3 %
300 bps
41.4 %
36.1 %
530 bps
Operating income (loss)
GAAP
$ 58,625
$ 55,355
5.9 %
$ 113,216
$ (36,819)
407.5 %
Non-GAAP
$ 69,232
$ 64,184
7.9 %
$ 155,667
$ 24,313
540.3 %
Net income (loss)
GAAP
$ 52,626
$ 44,413
18.5 %
$ 371,171
$ (66,783)
655.8 %
Non-GAAP
$ 66,147
$ 61,064
8.3 %
$ 146,068
$ 12,779
1,043.0 %
Diluted net income (loss) per share
GAAP
$ 0.32
$ 0.28
14.3 %
$ 2.27
$ (0.45)
604.4 %
Non-GAAP
$ 0.41
$ 0.39
5.1 %
$ 0.90
$ 0.08
1,025.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 71,571
$ 67,744
5.6 %
$ 167,798
$ 43,200
288.4 %
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$ 391,149
$ 357,772
$ 1,161,084
$ 891,925
Cost of revenue
230,075
221,689
683,979
577,411
Gross profit
161,074
136,083
477,105
314,514
Operating expenses:
Research and development
34,806
27,515
141,494
131,589
Sales and marketing
47,882
38,535
156,694
151,380
General and administrative
19,761
14,678
65,701
68,364
Total operating expenses
102,449
80,728
363,889
351,333
Operating income (loss)
58,625
55,355
113,216
(36,819)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(5,780)
(5,483)
(22,940)
(20,257)
Other expense, net
(611)
(5,343)
(176)
(4,881)
Total other expense, net
(6,391)
(10,826)
(23,116)
(25,138)
Income (loss) before income taxes
52,234
44,529
90,100
(61,957)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(392)
116
(281,071)
4,826
Net income (loss)
$ 52,626
$ 44,413
$ 371,171
$ (66,783)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.34
$ 0.29
$ 2.41
$ (0.45)
Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 0.28
$ 2.27
$ (0.45)
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
156,221
150,663
154,274
149,037
Diluted
162,742
156,464
163,178
149,037
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 401,087
$ 325,654
Restricted cash
—
2,000
Marketable securities
137,830
—
Accounts receivable, net
114,221
107,244
Inventory
86,409
97,914
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42,311
23,872
Total current assets
781,858
556,684
Property and equipment, net
19,003
23,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,320
31,560
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
146,521
147,673
Other long-term assets
285,177
11,771
Total assets
$ 1,259,879
$ 771,399
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 171,545
$ 111,399
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
128,572
113,776
Short-term operating lease liabilities
9,819
9,369
Deferred revenue
42,505
28,149
Short-term debt
122,391
—
Total current liabilities
474,832
262,693
Long-term debt
111,289
218,172
Long-term operating lease liabilities
43,025
51,986
Other long-term liabilities
14,819
22,530
Total liabilities
643,965
555,381
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
1,008,872
980,147
Treasury stock, at cost
(113,613)
(113,613)
Accumulated deficit
(279,345)
(650,516)
Total stockholders' equity
615,914
216,018
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,259,879
$ 771,399
GoPro, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 52,626
$ 44,413
$ 371,171
$ (66,783)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,363
3,570
10,962
19,065
Non-cash operating lease cost
442
1,658
4,240
6,565
Stock-based compensation
10,423
8,037
38,650
29,963
Deferred income taxes
(3,619)
1
(273,541)
(50)
Non-cash restructuring charges
—
—
(99)
5,242
Impairment of right-of-use assets
—
—
—
12,460
Non-cash interest expense
3,673
3,018
14,208
10,366
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5,389
—
5,389
Other
1,370
334
2,243
1,072
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
96,570
39,833
61,319
70,493
Net cash provided by operating activities
163,848
106,253
229,153
93,782
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(705)
(321)
(5,545)
(4,881)
Purchases of marketable securities
(64,245)
—
(146,515)
—
Maturities of marketable securities
8,341
—
8,341
14,830
Asset acquisition
—
—
—
(438)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(56,609)
(321)
(143,719)
9,511
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
265
1,927
7,490
5,435
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(2,366)
(1,494)
(17,379)
(6,207)
Proceeds from issuance of 2025 convertible senior notes
—
143,750
—
143,750
Payment of debt issuance costs
(4,752)
—
(4,752)
Purchase of capped calls related to 2025 convertible senior notes
—
(10,249)
—
(10,249)
Payments for 2022 convertible senior notes partial repurchase
—
(56,000)
—
(56,000)
Proceeds from borrowings
—
—
—
30,000
Repayment of borrowings
—
—
—
(30,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(2,101)
73,182
(9,889)
71,977
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(408)
1,669
(2,112)
2,083
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
104,730
180,783
73,433
177,353
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
296,357
146,871
327,654
150,301
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 401,087
$ 327,654
$ 401,087
$ 327,654
GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), other income (expense), tax expense, net income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA. We also provide forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to help us understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. Our management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating:
- the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented;
- the ability to identify trends in our underlying business; and
- the comparison of our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of other public companies that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that reduce cash available to us;
- adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash charges, the property and equipment being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements;
- adjusted EBITDA excludes the amortization of point of purchase (POP) display assets because it is a non-cash charge, and is treated similarly to depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of acquired intangible assets;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude restructuring and other related costs which primarily include severance-related costs, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities consolidation charges recorded in connection with restructuring actions announced in the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018 and second quarter of 2020, including right-of-use asset impairment charges, and the related ongoing operating lease cost of those facilities recorded under Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases. These expenses do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of current operating performance or comparisons to the operating performance in other periods;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards granted primarily to our workforce. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, we note that companies calculate stock-based compensation expense for the variety of award types that they employ using different valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. These non-cash charges are not factored into our internal evaluation of net income (loss) as we believe their inclusion would hinder our ability to assess core operational performance;
- adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt because it is not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and such losses vary in the frequency and amount;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes acquisition-related costs including the amortization of acquired intangible assets (primarily consisting of acquired technology), the impairment of acquired intangible assets (if applicable), as well as third-party transaction costs incurred for legal and other professional services. These costs are not factored into our evaluation of potential acquisitions, or of our performance after completion of the acquisitions, because these costs are not related to our core operating performance or reflective of ongoing operating results in the period, and the frequency and amount of such costs vary significantly based on the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions and the maturities of the businesses being acquired. Although we exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP net income (loss), management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes non-cash interest expense. In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Senior Notes in April 2017 and November 2020, we are required to recognize non-cash interest expense, such as the amortization of debt discounts, in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt that may be settled in cash;
- non-GAAP net income (loss) includes income tax adjustments. We utilize a cash-based non-GAAP tax expense approach (based upon expected annual cash payments for income taxes) for evaluating operating performance as well as for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP tax approach eliminates the effects of period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and does not necessarily reflect our long-term operations. Historically, we computed a non-GAAP tax rate based on non-GAAP pre-tax income on a quarterly basis, which considered the income tax effects of the adjustments above; and
- other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
GoPro, Inc.
Reconciliation of Preliminary GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth below:
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
$ 52,626
$ 44,413
$ 371,171
$ (66,783)
Stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenue
374
373
1,794
1,548
Research and development
4,132
3,733
17,263
13,415
Sales and marketing
2,077
1,672
8,045
5,779
General and administrative
3,840
2,259
11,548
9,221
Total stock-based compensation
10,423
8,037
38,650
29,963
Acquisition-related costs:
Cost of revenue
71
723
1,152
4,598
Total acquisition-related costs
71
723
1,152
4,598
Restructuring and other costs:
Cost of revenue
7
11
157
1,281
Research and development
53
159
1,343
8,542
Sales and marketing
35
(264)
712
10,925
General and administrative
18
163
437
5,823
Total restructuring and other costs
113
69
2,649
26,571
Non-cash interest expense
3,673
3,018
14,208
10,366
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5,389
—
5,389
Income tax adjustments
(759)
(585)
(281,762)
2,675
Non-GAAP net income
$ 66,147
$ 61,064
$ 146,068
$ 12,779
GAAP shares for diluted net income (loss) per share
162,742
156,464
163,178
149,037
Add: dilutive shares
—
—
—
3,096
Non-GAAP shares for diluted net income per share
162,742
156,464
163,178
152,133
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.28
$ 2.27
$ (0.45)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$ 0.41
$ 0.39
$ 0.90
$ 0.08
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue
41.2 %
38.0 %
41.1 %
35.3 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
Acquisition-related costs
—
0.2
0.1
0.5
Restructuring and other costs
—
—
—
0.1
Non-GAAP gross profit as a % of revenue
41.3 %
38.3 %
41.4 %
36.1 %
GAAP operating expenses
$ 102,449
$ 80,728
$ 363,889
$ 351,333
Stock-based compensation
(10,049)
(7,664)
(36,856)
(28,415)
Restructuring and other costs
(106)
(58)
(2,492)
(25,290)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 92,294
$ 73,006
$ 324,541
$ 297,628
GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 58,625
$ 55,355
$ 113,216
$ (36,819)
Stock-based compensation
10,423
8,037
38,650
29,963
Acquisition-related costs
71
723
1,152
4,598
Restructuring and other costs
113
69
2,649
26,571
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 69,232
$ 64,184
$ 155,667
$ 24,313
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss)
$ 52,626
$ 44,413
$ 371,171
$ (66,783)
Income tax expense
(392)
116
(281,071)
4,826
Interest expense, net
5,701
5,442
22,678
19,993
Depreciation and amortization
2,363
3,570
10,962
19,065
POP display amortization
737
708
2,759
4,176
Stock-based compensation
10,423
8,037
38,650
29,963
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
5,389
—
5,389
Restructuring and other costs
113
69
2,649
26,571
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 71,571
$ 67,744
$ 167,798
$ 43,200
