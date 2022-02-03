SOUTHLAND TRANSPORTATION GROUP EARNS PRESIDENTIAL AWARD

HOMEWOOD, Ala., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southland Transportation Group, a local International Truck dealership, has received the International Truck Presidential Award. This prestigious award, introduced in 2018, honors the top eight percent of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and most importantly, customer satisfaction.

Southland is one of only 14 International dealerships in the USA and Canada who earned this prestigious award in 2021.

"This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company," said Mark Belisle, group vice president of Dealer Sales and Operations at Navistar. "Southland Transportation Group, is one of only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada who earned this prestigious recognition in 2021."

Belisle continued, "The Presidential Award also recognizes the effort and dedication of all the dealership's employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck dealership. Drew Linn, CEO of Southland Transportation Group, is clearly committed to growing his business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their market. I congratulate everyone at Southland Transportation Group for their commitment to outstanding customer service, operational excellence and representation of the International Truck brand."

"This award is a great honor for everyone at Southland because it recognizes all of the expertise and professionalism we bring to customers in our market." said Drew Linn, CEO. "We are dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience. They rely on us to keep their businesses moving and growing. For more than 46 years, our customers have been returning to do business with us because they know we deliver quality products and services that help drive profits to their bottom line."

About Southland Transportation Group

Southland Transportation Group is a full-service International® Truck dealership, supporting customers in cities throughout Alabama. Customers can find three Southland locations in Birmingham, and Homewood, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Additionally, the company operates a full-service trailer dealership, a state-of-the-art body shop, is an Idealease affiliate, and a local market leader in IC Bus sales. Further information is available at www.southlandtransportationgroup.com.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, RENEWED™ and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

* All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

