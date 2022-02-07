Liquidifty Marketplace Will List GamesPad NFTs

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-chain NFT marketplace, Liquidifty, will list GamesPad NFTs on their platform on February 9.

NFTs are unique digital assets built on a blockchain that provides proof of authenticity for their holder. NFTs can be anything from images to art, to music, memes, tweets, the possibilities are almost endless. In 2021, NFT trading volume added up to almost $11 billion USD.

GamesPad NFTs represent the best of the emerging industry combining exclusive high-end art with tiered investment opportunities, to create a truly unique digital asset. The value of GamesPad NFTs is two-fold where elegant collectible art pieces provide the opportunity to participate in the GamesPad ecosystem and invest in the crypto gaming projects that NFT marketplaces like Liquidifty see as an important pillar of the industry.

Each GamesPad NFT is associated with a specific tier that represents the investment level with unique opportunities on the platform. The ability to purchase a GamesPad NFT within a tier and an appropriate number of $GMPD tokens allows participating in deals on GamesPad and invest in top-quality blockchain gaming projects.

GamesPad is proud to announce that their NFTs will be listed on Liquidifty where they will be able to further expand their impact on the cryptocurrency community.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem, backed by the experts from BullPerks , a decentralized VC and launchpad that achieved 9500% of average ATH ROI after only 6 months. It is a one-stop GameFi shop that brings together a gaming incubator, launchpad, decentralized VC, NFT aggregator and marketplace, and much more. Its core mission is to incubate game entrepreneurs through its comprehensive ecosystem, offering them mentorship, advisory, and network connections in the gaming and crypto space.

About Liquidifty

Liquidifty is the next-generation NFT marketplace that provides different tools for NFT collectors. Users can utilize these tools to uplift their NFT opportunities, such as a cross-chain oracle, take loans under the NFT collateral, and earn with NFT vaults. The core idea of NFTs is that they are inherently unique, built on separate blockchains and representing various industry sectors. Liquidifty aims to bring them together in the core ways that unite them through their value.

