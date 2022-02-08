Cloudastructure Wins "Security Innovation of the Year"

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure, pioneer in cloud video surveillance, was declared the global winner of the "Security Innovation of the Year SMB" in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing from organizations of any scale and headquartered in any country worldwide.

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "Winning 'Security Innovation of the Year' is a great honor, and we'd first like to thank the judges, especially on the ten-year anniversary of the Cloud Awards. I'd also like to thank our engineering team at Cloudastructure, as we couldn't have done this without you. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in transforming video surveillance into AI/ML based smart surveillance, both in the cloud and at the edge, to meet the immense security needs of SMB's and enterprise businesses, as well as the security and smart city needs of municipal, state, and federal agencies."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards has been identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies for a decade now. Cloudastructure is a worthier-than-ever winner of a Cloud Award, taking cloud technologies to new heights. It was a real pleasure to see them come in top of their category and shows how much they impressed the panel with their market-leading innovations."

Cloud Awards judge Jason Ford commented, "We at the Cloud Awards recognize that video surveillance has been a core part of organizational security for decades. It is fantastic to see Cloudastructure using the cloud to bring video surveillance into the 21st Century. Well done, Cloudastructure!"

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/ .

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's award-winning surveillance video management system is designed and supported by world-class technical resources drawn from five continents. The platform's unique architecture enables AI and computer vision for scalable, flexible, cost-effective security and eliminates the resource-intensive management and data risks of on-premises solutions. Cloudastructure enables a unified view of multiple sites for motion, facial recognition/detection, anomaly detection, object counting, LPR, advanced analytics, and compliance and delivers up to a 75% lower total cost of ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

About the Cloud Awards:

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

