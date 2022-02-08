Gong Ranked #1 Best Software Product by G2

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the reality platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #1 on both the Best Software Products and Highest Satisfaction Products lists. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Gong's second time ranking as the #1 Best Software and Highest Satisfaction Products, earning its place this year thanks to the Gong Reality Platform's™ ability to automatically capture customer interactions and use that data to help teams improve business performance.

"We're particularly proud of this award because it's based on feedback from actual users – customer-facing teams using Gong every day to improve performance," said Amit Bendov, Gong CEO. "Whether they're in sales, customer service, marketing or other customer-related fields, Gong provides the data and insights to deliver optimal results."

The company's G2 recognition includes:

#1 in Best Software Products

#1 in Highest Satisfaction Products

#1 in Enterprise Products

#1 in Mid-Market Products

Small Business Products

Fastest Growing Products

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Nearly 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io.

