Jackpocket Lottery App Teams up with WynnBET Ahead of the Big Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resort, today announced a partnership to deliver exclusive offers to New York State players.

The partnership kicks off with a joint "Big Game Big Deal" promotion available immediately in the Jackpocket app. Players in New York who sign up as new WynnBET customers through the Jackpocket app will receive $200 in free bets on WynnBET after placing their first $10 bet with odds -120 or greater (e.g., -100, +150, +2,000). As part of the promotion, customers will also get back their initial $10 deposit to WynnBET in the form of lottery credits to play on the Jackpocket app.*

"As Jackpocket expands into new gaming verticals and partnerships, we're excited to provide special offers, exciting sweepstakes, and new chances to win back to our players," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Teaming up with WynnBET ahead of the biggest night in football is a great opportunity to bring increased awareness to their online sportsbook and deliver more value to Jackpocket app users."

A 2021 Jackpocket user survey showed that over 13% of players had engaged in sports betting in the last 6 months. Jackpocket, which launched in New York in January 2020, is WynnBET's first third-party lottery app partner.

Available in 10 states, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Win 4, and more. To date, lottery players have won over $100 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and eight individual players have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

*Only for new WynnBET customers. Customers must deposit a minimum of $10 in their WynnBET account, and place a $10 straight or parlay bet with odds of -120 or greater. Customers will receive a total of $200 in free bets released weekly in increments of $50 with the first free bet being released in 72 hours. 21+ Only. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com

