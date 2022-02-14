LRES Welcomes Natalie Harrison as Director, Vendor Management

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRES Corporation, a provider of real estate appraisals and evaluations, asset management, and commercial trustee services, has expanded its leadership team to include industry veteran, Natalie Harrison, as Director of Vendor Management.

Ms. Harrison oversees the management of LRES' national panel of appraisers and real estate professionals, which includes panel outreach and all aspects of onboarding, management, and profile maintenance.

"I am excited to be a part of the team and to be able to use my experience in REO vendor management to benefit LRES," states Ms. Harrison. "In addition to day-to-day vendor oversight, my goal is to build and strengthen our relationships with our vendor panel so that LRES can provide even greater service to our clients."

"Our ability to provide timely and quality valuations relies heavily upon the strength of our panel. Natalie has been a tremendous addition to the team at a time when the industry is experiencing unprecedented volume," states LRES Senior Vice President of Operations, Jill Haro.

"Natalie has been able to expand our vendor coverage in areas where it had been historically difficult to attract new talent," adds LRES President, Mark Johnson. "Our vendors are our partners, and Natalie fully embodies that LRES mindset."

Ms. Harrison has been in the industry for over 20 years, with the last 10 years at Fannie Mae as an Auction Asset Manager, and prior to that as an REO Sales Asset Manager at Saxon Mortgage.

