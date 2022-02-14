Sam's Club Celebrates Big Game Ad Debut with Yard Line Membership Deal

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club, which made its ad debut in football's biggest game of the year, is capping off its game day VIP campaign with a $8 membership deal that's redeemable in club from Feb. 14, 2022, through Feb. 17, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Sam's Club) (PRNewswire)

The offer is available for new members and is based on where the football was placed at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter of the game, just before the warehouse retailer's ad aired. The limited-time offer gives potential new members a $37 savings.

"We work hard to win our members loyalty every day with the strategy to treat them like VIPs, which you see reflected in our game day ad," said Ciara Anfield, Chief Member Officer, Sam's Club. "Our participation in this year's game is giving us an opportunity to celebrate one of the many perks of being a Sam's Club member while opening the door to invite others to be part of the club with a membership offer that's hard to pass up."

Sam's Club's game day social media activation included more than $245,000 in VIP-worthy prizes, including a $25,000 shopping spree at Sam's Club; a luxury vehicle via the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program powered by TrueCar; fuel for 50 years** at Sam's Club's Fuel Stations; and a $50,000 VIP trip through Sam's Club's Travel and Entertainment Services. Each VIP prize package was accompanied by a Plus membership to Sam's Club for 50 years.

Visit the Sam's Club newsroom for additional information.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

*Plus applicable taxes. Offer expires February 17, 2022 and may only be redeemed at Sam's Club locations; may not be redeemed online. Limit one (1) special priced membership per person. New [individual] Club memberships only; Plus memberships excluded. Not valid on renewals or with any other offers or discounts. Must be age 18+; membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are non-transferable and are valid at all Sam's Club locations nationwide. Walmart® and Sam's Club associates are not eligible for this offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/Privacy to view our privacy policy. Void where prohibited. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you agree to the terms and authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam's Club membership fee and any add-on memberships, as well as any applicable taxes at then-current rate for your membership level every year until you cancel. For terms or to turn off auto-renew at any time, visit any club location, call 888-746-7726 or sign in to SamsClub.com and go to Auto-renew settings in Your account. Subject to complete terms. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time.

**50 years of fuel assumes cost of 600/gallons a year at $3/gallon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sam's Club