Alliant Credit Union Is Covering Your Avocado Toast & Iced Coffee with Its New Card Made for Brunching You can have your avocado toast and save money for life's big moments (you're welcome, Millennials)

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study after study shows young adults struggle to save money, and the reason, according to a popular myth, is overspending on avocado toast and craft coffee.

This month, Alliant is giving new members a $200 Avocado Toast & Iced Coffee Card when they open a checking account.

Alliant Credit Union knows that, ultimately, banks offering weak interest rates and excessive fees hurt savings efforts far more than Instagram-worthy meals. So, this month, Alliant, a digital credit union, is giving new members a $200 Avocado Toast & Iced Coffee Card to go along with checking account interest rates that are 8.3 times the national average, $20 per month in ATM fee rebates – and no overdraft or nonsufficient funds fees, ever.

Between February 15 and March 4, the first 1,500 eligible applicants who become a member and open a checking and savings account will receive one of the prepaid cards, which they can spend at the local coffee shop or trendy brunch spot of their choice without undermining their savings' efforts.

"The reality of soaring student debt, rising housing costs and banks with absurd fees and low rates of return have a lot more to do with Millennials' saving challenges than their breakfast choices," said Norm Buchanan, vice president, chief product and experience officer at Alliant. "In welcoming new members to take advantage of Alliant's great interest rates and no overdraft fees, we hope to keep more money in their pockets for life's big plans and small comforts."

Avocado obsessives who want to snag this limited-time card can start by signing up to become an Alliant member starting February 15 through March 4 or while supplies last. A full list of eligibility requirements for membership, along with full details for this offer, can be found at MyAlliant.com/Treat-Yourself.

It's worth it, because becoming an Alliant member means saying goodbye to the overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees your current bank might still be charging and saying hello to high-rate checking and savings accounts that make it easier to save.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 620,000 members and over $14 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.

