GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2021 fourth quarter results. All figures in this report are shown in nominal terms and reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Quarter Highlights:

+67% consolidated sales growth in Q4'21 and 29% growth in FY2021

+10.5% same store sales increase in Mexico vs. ANTAD's 7.0% increase

+11.5% same store sales increase in the US

+65.5% consolidated EBITDA in Q4'21, +15.5% on a comparable basis

Proforma leverage ratio: 0.48x in Q4'21

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021

The following charts summarize the Income Statement in million pesos for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales and the comparison to the same period in 2020.



As reported

As reported

Comparable (1) MXN in millions Q4'20 % NS

Q4'21 % NS Var %

Q4'21 % NS Var % Net Sales 38,963 100.0%

65,079 100.0% 67.0%

42,542 100.0% 9.2% Gross Profit 8,441 21.7%

14,295 22.0% 69.3%

9,506 22.3% 12.6% Operating Income 1,795 4.6%

2,516 3.9% 40.1%

2,354 5.5% 31.1% EBITDA 2,790 7.2%

4,617 7.1% 65.5%

3,222 7.6% 15.5% Net Income 812 2.1%

969 1.5% 19.4%

1,219 2.9% 50.1%

(1) Comparable excludes the effect of the consolidation of the Smart&Final result

Comments from Mr. Antonio Chedraui, CEO of Grupo Comercial Chedraui

"We concluded a year that presented a number of changes and challenges at Chedraui. In Mexico, we achieved outstanding growth that exceeded the market, and which reflected the confidence that consumers have in the Company, while at the same time achieving our profitability goals. In the United States, the acquisition of Smart&Final tested our ability to execute, and allowed us to reach a new, but complementary customer base, and provided an opportunity to learn from a proven and successful business model. We are excited for the new year and determined to continue creating value for Chedraui and its shareholders."

Conference Call Information

Date

Wednesday, 16th February, 2022

10:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (CST)

Dial-in

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 353 7089

Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 4742 9159

Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 8526 1645

Operator-assisted Mexico dial-in number: +52 55 5980 3594

About Grupo Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui S.A.B. de C.V. trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHDRAUIB"; the Company as of December 31, 2021 was operating 715 stores.

Contact:





Humberto Tafolla Núñez Jesús Arturo Velázquez Díaz Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-10 Tel. + 52 (228) 8-42-11-17 htafolla@chedraui.com.mx avelazquez@chedraui.com.mx

