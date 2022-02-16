InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Assistance Summoning Device for Vehicles (PHO-2870)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I needed a safe and convenient way to contact police assistance in the event of encountering an unruly or violent passenger," said an inventor, from San Tan Valley, Ariz., "so I invented the EMERGENCY CONTACT BUTTON. My design can also be used in any type of vehicle accident, health care or other emergency to allow a driver or passenger to summon emergency assistance."

The invention provides an effective way to summon emergency assistance from a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to calling for help. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2870, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

