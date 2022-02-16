La Posada Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- La Posada is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of some information pertaining to current and former employees. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in La Posada's care is one of its highest priorities and La Posada takes this incident very seriously.

What Happened? On December 10, 2021, certain La Posada IT systems became infected with a software virus that prohibited access to some files and email. Upon discovery, La Posada notified law enforcement and began an investigation, which includes working with third-party forensic investigators, to determine the full nature and scope of the incident, and to secure the La Posada network. That investigation determined that there may have been unauthorized access to certain information. La Posada then took steps to identify the individuals who may have been impacted. On January 24, 2022, that investigation concluded. La Posada is notifying those individuals whose information may have been impacted. La Posada first provided notice of this incident on February 8, 2022.

What Information Was Involved? The potentially accessed information varies by individual, but may include first and last name, date of birth, driver's license, Social Security number, direct deposit information, passport number, Drug and/or TB test results, information associated with explanation of benefits, self-funded medical plan participants, Member ID numbers, and COVID Vaccine cards.

What We Are Doing. We take this incident and the security of personal information in our care very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of our systems, and notify potentially affected employees. As part of our ongoing commitment to the security of information, we are reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. We will also be notifying state and federal regulators, as required.

For More Information. If you have additional questions, please call the dedicated assistance line at 855-604-1839, which is available Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Mountain Time, or write to La Posada at 350 E. Morningside Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614. La Posada recommends that potentially impacted individuals follow the recommendations in the letter they received and contact the call center with any questions.

What Can You Do? La Posada sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused. La Posada encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review your account statements, and to monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law you are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

View original content:

SOURCE La Posada at Park Centre, Inc.