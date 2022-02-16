Modernize Home Services Launches New Messaging Platform to Improve Contractor-to-Homeowner Communications

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize Home Services announces today the debut of Connect , a new automated messaging platform to help contractors grow their business by making it easier to follow up and engage with homeowners.

Following up is a crucial stage for contractors to win business after homeowners express interest. But successful communication in the closing phase, as well as during project delivery, can be tedious and time-consuming for the contractor and hinges on using a mode that suits the homeowner.

Homeowners' preference for communicating with contractors varies widely and has recently shifted towards text messages. In a recent Modernize survey of more than 1,700 homeowners, 46% said they prefer to communicate with their home services professional via text message. Another 46% of homeowners prefer email, and 8% want to speak on the phone. With Connect, homeowners are able to respond via their preferred medium in a way that's simple and easy to use for the professional. This method of contractor-homeowner communication has been proven to increase close-rates by an average of 15% on new sales leads.

Connect is designed to assist busy professionals by automating the process of following up with initial sales leads as well as facilitating ongoing communications.

Follow up messages can be timed and tailored for introductory appointments, estimates, contract signings, deposits, and project scheduling

Messages can be personalized and automated across texts, emails, and phone calls

Homeowner satisfaction can be monitored and enhanced through project completion

Positive ratings and reviews can be encouraged after projects are completed

"Quick and consistent homeowner communication is a critical component of every professional's process," says Jeff Barnes, vice president of Modernize Home Services. "With Connect, home services professionals will be able to leverage this unique offering to sell and secure more projects, and collect essential feedback during —and after— projects. This exciting resource supports our ongoing mission to help professionals grow their business and support homeowners with their projects."

Connect features built-in integrations with many popular home improvement websites, as well as custom integrations for online ratings and review sites. The platform is already being utilized by more than 1,400 clients throughout the United States.



Connect will be offered for free to new and existing customers of Modernize Home Services for the next two months. Visit Modernize.com/contractor-resources/Connect-by-Modernize for more information.



About Modernize Home Services

For more than 15 years, Modernize Home Services has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize.com operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business serves a network of more than 2,000 contractors and professionals across these segments.

Modernize Home Services is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find, and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

