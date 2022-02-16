Yum China Awarded 'Gold Class 2022' in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced it has received a Gold Class Award in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global for its industry leading sustainability performance. Yum China is the only company from mainland China to be named a Gold Class company.

The Sustainability Yearbook is one of the more comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate sustainability. The 2022 edition assesses over 7,500 companies across 61 industries globally and showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. The Gold Class includes 75 companies, which are the top 1% of companies assessed. Yum China was recognized as one of the top performers in the Restaurant and Leisure Facilities sector based on an overall S&P Global ESG score of 75 points.

"Recognition as a Gold Class company in S&P's Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, and our DJSI membership, reflect the Company's long-term commitment to sustainability to make positive impact for a better future," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

Yum China's sustainability achievements have been recognized by leading sustainability indices and ratings. In 2021, Yum China was selected as a member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index (DJSI World) and Emerging Market Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for the second consecutive year. Yum China also received an 'A' rating in the MSCI Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Ratings for 2021.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,788 restaurants in over 1,600 cities at the end of December 2021.

In 2021, Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Yum China has also been selected as member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, the Company was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

