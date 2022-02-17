The Jackson Laboratory Goes Live with L7|ESP Data+Intelligence Unified Platform Current work to expand & standardize on L7|ESP across all lab operations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, the leader in DATA+INTELLIGENCE for the scientific enterprise, announced today that The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) has gone live with the L7|ESP platform. As a comprehensive Digital Life-Sciences Platform, L7|ESP provides the environment for scientists and engineers to co-innovate to improve process velocity, operational efficiency, and compliance via data-integrity, with continuous improvement and increasing 'data+intelligence'.

The Jackson Laboratory, an independent nonprofit biomedical research institution, leverages its unique combination of research, education and resources to achieve its mission: to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in its shared quest to improve human health.

The Research IT team at JAX is responsible for supporting this diverse and complex research environment from data management, HPC, and Cloud computational services to scientific pipelines, image analysis and AI/ML solutions. The Research IT team will work with L7 to deploy the service to internal labs within JAX including protein sciences – a service at JAX which provides expertise and high-throughput analyses for metabolomics, proteomics, and targeted studies – to automate lab processes, instrument integrations for automated test runs and data integrations for seamless correlation of results across labs and service.

Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., President, and CEO of L7 Informatics said "We are inspired by The Jackson Laboratory's mission to improve human health. L7|ESP empowers users to bring data to life at the intersection of information, process and people."

About L7 Informatics:

L7 Informatics reimagines data intelligence for modern life sciences and healthcare organizations, optimizing the flow of information between processes and people, unlocking innovation at every stage of the clinical, research, and manufacturing value chains. Our comprehensive operating environment and software stack bring flexible, secure, and collaborative data+intelligence to life sciences organizations. Our end-to-end transformation engine helps solve the challenges of today and realize the opportunities of tomorrow.

About The Jackson Laboratory

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution with a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center and nearly 3,000 employees in locations across the United States (Maine, Connecticut, California) and Japan, as well as a joint venture in China. Its mission is to discover precise genomic solutions for disease and empower the global biomedical community in the shared quest to improve human health. For more information, please visit www.jax.org.

