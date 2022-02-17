Kings Entertainment's Popular LottoHub App Launches in the Apple App Store

Global lottery results app expands customer base in key markets and provides entry point for the Company's flagship products

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce the launch of an iOS version of its LottoHub App, a global lottery results app that provides instant lottery results to avid lottery players around the world. The LottoHub App is now available in the Apple App Store.

The new iOS launch is following up on the successful launch of the Android version of the LottoHub App, which saw immediate success in the Google Play Store, with thousands of downloads globally, including in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, all key target markets for Kings Entertainment products.

Free to download, easy-to-use, and offering results from popular lotteries globally, the iOS and Android versions of the LottoHub App allow users to choose up to 10 favorite lotteries for instant viewing. Users can also opt into notifications and create alerts based on personal preferences.

"We're building a loyal audience of targeted online lottery players in Latin America, our most profitable market," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "These are keen lottery players and want the instant lottery results that LottoHub provides."

"The LottoHub App is a key entry point for these players into our flagship brands, WinTrillions and LottoKings," continued Mr. Budin. "Our goal is to convert these players into revenue-producing customers, through discounts on their favorite lotteries and innovative products designed to increase excitement and further enhance their overall gaming experience."

Lottery enthusiasts can now download the LottoHub App through both the Android and Apple App stores and stay informed on jackpot sizes, draw dates, and instant results for their favorite lotteries from around the world.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) is the parent company of global lottery brands LottoKings and WinTrillions. As international online service providers for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, these brands leverage their ability to acquire high potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that the Company anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business and business plans; the Company's strategy and current focus on developing brands in the global online gaming market; and global market opportunities in the online gaming space, including in respect of anticipated growth, progress of legalization in various jurisdictions and growth in other jurisdictions. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

