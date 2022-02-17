NC School District Protects Students, Staff, and Visitors from COVID-19 using Hospital-Grade Air Sanitizers from Invictus Sterilization

WARRENTON, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warren County Schools is using 19 hospital-grade air sanitizers as a critical element of its multi-layered COVID-19 prevention strategy. The district has Invictus Aura Storm air purifiers in each of its school cafeterias to minimize potential airborne pathogens in the room where students and staff remove their face coverings to eat. There are four air sanitizers in the gymnasium at Warren County High School, where the district hosts indoor athletic events, like basketball.

The Storm is a medical-grade, multi-stage UV-C air sanitizer that delivers hospital-grade sterilization for rooms up to 21,000 cubic feet, which is about the size of a tennis court (approximately 69 feet x 39 feet x 8 feet). The Storm inactivates and eliminates bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19 or Coronavirus. Third-party certified testing shows a 4-log sterilization of 99.99 percent in less than 60 minutes. The minimum standard for hospital-grade sterilization is 4-log sterilization of 99.99 percent in 120 minutes.

"We first used the air sanitizers in our high school gymnasium and were excited to add another layer of protection for the hundreds of students, staff, athletes, families, fans, and visitors attending games," said Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton. "We were extremely impressed with how well the air sanitizers worked, how easy they are to maintain, and how affordable they are. It was an easy decision to purchase air sanitizers for each of our school cafeterias, making it safer for our students to resume eating lunch indoors. With the colder weather, it's been a welcome change and a critical addition to our layered COVID-19 prevention strategies."

"The Aura Storm is designed to add an additional layer of protection," said Invictus President Erik McMillan. "During the winter season, the time spent indoors greatly increases, as do the threats posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We compliment Mr. Sutton's forward thinking to help prevent the continued threat posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We welcome the opportunity to work with other school districts or organizations that want hospital-grade protection for their people as well."

About Invictus Sterilization:

Invictus Sterilization is a highly regarded innovator for the most difficult challenges in LED Lighting Technology. It is routinely selected by civilian, military, and government entities requiring unique solutions. Invictus is the owner of 18 patents, with 8 additional patents pending. This expertise has been focused on developing comprehensive UV-C Solutions for the elimination of dangerous microorganisms (including COVID-19) without producing harmful residue. Invictus is headquartered in Hickory, NC. Learn more at invictussterilization.com .

About Warren County Schools

Warren County Schools operates seven schools in Warrenton, located in North-central North Carolina, along the Virginia border. The district employs about 250 people and serves approximately 1,700 students, ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Learn more at WarrenK12NC.org

