Tabulera Joins PrismHR Marketplace

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (www.tabulera.com), a platform to capture, reconcile and pay employee benefit plan invoices, announced today that Tabulera has joined the PrismHR Marketplace to continue its expansion into the HR Outsourcing (HRO) industry to help PEO, ASO and the staffing companies.

Tabulera's Invoice Reconciliation and Payments modules allows HROs to seamlessly administer both HRO and client sponsored benefit plans eliminating the tedious task of reconciling carrier invoices to payroll, enrollment and COBRA systems. A process that can catch significant benefit leakage. Partnering with PrismHR, as one of the leaders in the HRO space, now allows HROs to connect their PrismHR data directly to Tabulera's platform eliminating tedious entry of insurance carrier invoices, spreadsheets and manual payment processing. "We are very excited to partner with PrismHR and their clients to have a positive impact on the HRO industry", said Doug Devlin, CEO of Tabulera.

"Given Tabulera's executive team's background in the HRO industry, the outstanding product reviews we have received from our clients and the demand we see, we are very excited to introduce Tabulera as our newest MarketPlace partner. We know these back-office processes are difficult and time consuming said Tim Pratte President, HRO at PrismHR".

About PrismHR

PrismHR's mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Mass. For more information, visit our homepage.

About Tabulera

Employer back-office benefits administration is overly complicated and gets in the way of growing your business. Thousands of employees, dozens of plans and carriers, all on disparate systems. No wonder bad data, headaches, and millions in leakage are the status quo. You need to go beyond the daily details. Get the freedom to focus on your business with Tabulera, a platform that captures, reconciles and pays employee benefit plan invoices so you don't have to.

Finally, all your carrier invoices, reconciliation and payments in one place, and see your benefits costs clearly — down to the penny.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tabulera is online at tabulera.com.

CONTACT: info@tabulera.com

