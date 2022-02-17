UPS selects FleetCross by MOTOR in agreement for integrated parts data

TROY, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Parcel Service (UPS), one of MOTOR's longest-running FleetCross customers—a loyal MOTOR customer since 2005—has signed a new agreement with MOTOR for FleetCross, the premier customized tool for enterprise fleets, helping them accurately maintain their vehicles, estimate labor and find parts.

Trusted in the industry for over 25 years, FleetCross provides the right medium- and heavy-duty information faster, saving fleets money and increasing their day-to-day efficiency. MOTOR's agreement with UPS—one of the world's largest package delivery companies and a premier provider of global supply chain solutions—enables the company to continue to easily access the correct parts information quickly for maintaining UPS vehicles and keeping trucks on the road making deliveries.

"This agreement will help to enable UPS meet their customers' expectations, which have increased greatly as our country contends with pandemic-related issues," said Jeff Nosek, MOTOR's president, "This is a vote of confidence that FleetCross is the industry's leading 'go-to solution' for parts cross-referencing, mechanical labor times and repair information."

FleetCross by MOTOR provides comprehensive data trusted by fleets, large and small, to keep vehicles operating reliably and efficiently. Learn more about how FleetCross can help your business at motor.com/FleetCross.

