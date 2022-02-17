VISTA OUTDOOR PARTICIPATING IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ANOKA, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, will be participating in the following investor conferences in March.

11th Annual UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference – March 10

34th Annual Roth Conference – March 15

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Investor Contact:



Shelly Hubbard Eric Smith Phone: 612-518-5406 Phone: 901-573-9156 E-mail: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com E-mail: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

